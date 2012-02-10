FOX orders Becki Newton comedy pilot from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ duo

FOX has given a last-minute pilot order to “Goodwin Games,” a comedy set to star Becki Newton.
“Goodwin Games” comes from the “How I Met Your Mother” braintrust of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and was in cast contingent limbo while waiting to land Newton.
According to Deadline.com, Newton received multiple pilot offers before deciding to work with the “HIMYM” team again. Newton is about to begin a guest arc on “How I Met Your Mother.”
“Goodwin Games,” which also comes from “HIMYM” veteran writer-producer Chris Harris, focuses on three siblings reconnecting after the death of their father. Newton will play one of the siblings, obviously, in the single-camera comedy.
Since “Ugly Betty” ended its run in 2010, Newton has been one of the most in-demand actresses in the three following pilot seasons. In 2010, she went with NBC’s “Love Bites.” Last year, she picked a comedy from Jeff and Jackie Filgo. We’ll see ho this year’s Becki Newton pilot goes.
This sounds great! Third times a charm, Becki. Love HIMYM and trust the writers to do another great show!
Great, I’m so glad it’s a single camera show.