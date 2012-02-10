FOX orders Becki Newton comedy pilot from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ duo

FOX has given a last-minute pilot order to “Goodwin Games,” a comedy set to star Becki Newton.

“Goodwin Games” comes from the “How I Met Your Mother” braintrust of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and was in cast contingent limbo while waiting to land Newton.

According to Deadline.com , Newton received multiple pilot offers before deciding to work with the “HIMYM” team again. Newton is about to begin a guest arc on “How I Met Your Mother.”

“Goodwin Games,” which also comes from “HIMYM” veteran writer-producer Chris Harris, focuses on three siblings reconnecting after the death of their father. Newton will play one of the siblings, obviously, in the single-camera comedy.

Since “Ugly Betty” ended its run in 2010, Newton has been one of the most in-demand actresses in the three following pilot seasons. In 2010, she went with NBC’s “Love Bites.” Last year, she picked a comedy from Jeff and Jackie Filgo. We’ll see ho this year’s Becki Newton pilot goes.