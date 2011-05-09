FOX orders more ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Cleveland Show’ seasons

FOX has ordered additional seasons for “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show,” continuing its long-term commitment to the entirety of the Sunday Animation Domination block.

Both “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” have been renewed through the 2012-2013 seasons.

“For nine seasons, our viewers have been cracked up, delighted, surprised and, at times, gloriously disturbed by the mind of Seth MacFarlane –- and they keep coming back for more,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “The Griffins and the Browns have become cornerstones of our Sunday nights, and we can”t wait to find out what new adventures Seth, Mike and Rich cook up for them next season.”

Both 9 p.m. animated comedies come from 20th Century Fox TV and were created or co-created by Seth MacFarlane. The “Mike and Rich” from Reilly’s statement are, of course, “Cleveland Show” co-creators Mike Henry and Rich Appel.

FOX had previously renewed “American Dad,” “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” through next season.