Fox releases more new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

(CBR) Following the avalanche of character portraits unleashed with the launch of the official “X-Men: Days of Future Past” website, Fox has released a handful of new images from Bryan Singer”s upcoming sequel.

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. The beloved characters from the original “X-Men” film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class”, in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

Opening May 23, the film stars Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Nicholas Hoult, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Shawn Ashmore, Omar Sy, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Bingbing Fan, Adan Canto, Booboo Stewart, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.