FOX renews ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for a fourth season

FOX has ordered a fourth season for the cult-favorite animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers.”
It’s hard to tell how long exactly this pick-up extends “Bob’s Burgers,” but suffice to say that the 22-episode pick-up means that Bob and Linda and Louise and Tina and Gene will be around for a while.
“We love ‘Bob’s,'” blurbs FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. We are really proud of the way the show has grown over the past three seasons – without losing the unique voice at its core — and we know that the best is yet to come for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and its fans.”
The renewal was basically a foregone conclusion after FOX ordered addition “Bob’s Burgers” scripts in August. “Bob’s Burgers” is currently early in its third season, airing episodes originally intended for its second season, which only went nine episodes last spring.
An Emmy nominee for Outstanding Animated Program, “Bob’s Burgers” has ranked second in its Sunday 8:30 time period in most male demographics. The show’s next new episode, “Bob Fires the Kids,” will air this Sunday (Oct. 21) and will feature Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally providing guest voices.
So, am I right that there’s 11 episodes left of the S2 order, 13 for the S3 order, plus these 22?
FOX animation math is hard.
Paul F – I *think* you’re right. I’m not 100 percent sure. But I think that’s the correct math.
-Daniel
With animated shows (especially Fox), it’s hard to tell where exactly the line between “renewed for another season” and “we’re airing episodes already in the can next year” is. I think American Dad has something like 44 unaired episodes finished or in production, so it’s quasi-renewed for 2 more seasons, even without an actual announcement.
Dan,
Was there no episode this weekend?
PurpleFishHead – FOX aired baseball last night.
-Daniel
Hooray!! I love “Bob’s Burgers”! Glad to see they’re treating it well.