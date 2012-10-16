FOX renews ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for a fourth season

#Bob's Burgers
10.16.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
FOX has ordered a fourth season for the cult-favorite animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers.”
It’s hard to tell how long exactly this pick-up extends “Bob’s Burgers,” but suffice to say that the 22-episode pick-up means that Bob and Linda and Louise and Tina and Gene will be around for a while.
“We love ‘Bob’s,'” blurbs FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. We are really proud of the way the show has grown over the past three seasons – without losing the unique voice at its core — and we know that the best is yet to come for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and its fans.”
The renewal was basically a foregone conclusion after FOX ordered addition “Bob’s Burgers” scripts in August. “Bob’s Burgers” is currently early in its third season, airing episodes originally intended for its second season, which only went nine episodes last spring. 
An Emmy nominee for Outstanding Animated Program, “Bob’s Burgers” has ranked second in its Sunday 8:30 time period in most male demographics. The show’s next new episode, “Bob Fires the Kids,” will air this Sunday (Oct. 21) and will feature Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally providing guest voices.

