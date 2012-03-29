FOX renews ‘Bones’ for Season 8

FOX has renewed “Bones” for an eighth season, guaranteeing fans the chance to spend more time with Booth, Brennan and their soon-to-arrive baby.

The renewal announcement came on Thursday (March 29) and while it wasn’t exactly a surprise, “Bones” fans have learned not to get too comfortable with their favorite frequently moved, often on-the-bubble character-driven procedural.

“Over the past seven seasons, Hart Hanson, Stephen Nathan and the incredible ‘Bones’ cast and crew have redefined the traditional crime procedural with an irreverent and adventurous sensibility and I”m really happy to have this distinctive, fan-favorite on our schedule for another season,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly.

The “Bones” renewal will carry the series through its milestone 150th episode next season.

Not coincidentally, the renewal also offered reporters the chance to remind readers that FOX’s is shifting “Bones” from Thursdays to Mondays starting this week (April 2). “Bones” will air seven original episodes in a row in what has been a slightly truncated season due to star Emily Deschanel’s real-life pregnancy.