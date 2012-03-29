FOX renews ‘Bones’ for Season 8

FOX has renewed “Bones” for an eighth season, guaranteeing fans the chance to spend more time with Booth, Brennan and their soon-to-arrive baby.
The renewal announcement came on Thursday (March 29) and while it wasn’t exactly a surprise, “Bones” fans have learned not to get too comfortable with their favorite frequently moved, often on-the-bubble character-driven procedural.
“Over the past seven seasons, Hart Hanson, Stephen Nathan and the incredible ‘Bones’ cast and crew have redefined the traditional crime procedural with an irreverent and adventurous sensibility and I”m really happy to have this distinctive, fan-favorite on our schedule for another season,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly.
The “Bones” renewal will carry the series through its milestone 150th episode next season.
Not coincidentally, the renewal also offered reporters the chance to remind readers that FOX’s is shifting “Bones” from Thursdays to Mondays starting this week (April 2). “Bones” will air seven original episodes in a row in what has been a slightly truncated season due to star Emily Deschanel’s real-life pregnancy.
Doesn’t help Fringe’s chances of getting renewed :-/
Stuart – Doesn’t hurt either. “Bones” has three times the audience “Fringe” has and it’s a 20th Century Fox TV production, so FOX was always going to want “Bones” back assuming negotiations could be completed.
Now if FOX renews “Alcatraz” tomorrow — which isn’t happening — THAT would be bad news for “Fringe.”
-Daniel
In reality, Fringe is going to be canceled. At the very best of scenarios, I think it’ll be given a final, fifth season (a whole season, 22-episode season, I hope).
Bones is already going into its 8th season EGADS!!!
Makes me feel old that this show has been on so long and its been even longer since Buffy and Angel…. and I’m only 21.