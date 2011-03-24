FOX renews ‘Fringe’ for a fourth season

FOX has diffused a potentially tense spring for “Fringe” fans, renewing the beloved cult-favorite drama for a fourth season.
The news of the “Fringe” renewal broke, as all such things seem to, via Twitter on Thursday (March 24) afternoon, as producer J.H. Wyman tweeted “Fringe was picked up!!!! Thanks Fringedom!”
After a brief delay while exuberance spread online, a FOX spokesperson confirmed the pickup. In addition, FOX confirms that the fourth season order is for a full season of 22 episodes.
Many had predicted gloom and doom for “Fringe” when FOX lifted the drama from its Thursday home and dropped it in what many called a “death slot” on Friday nights. For several weeks, it looked as if FOX’s move was paying surprising dividends as “Fringe” won its Friday 9 p.m. slot in the coveted 18-49 demographic for several nights in January and early February.
Ratings on Friday have fallen off in recent weeks, with the last original airing drawing only 3.8 million viewers and doing a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX officials and “Fringe” producers have long maintained, however, that the show’s performance wasn’t being evaluated strictly on overnight ratings numbers. Indeed, “Fringe” has reliably been among the leading percentage gainers when DVR numbers are factored in.
With “Fringe” off the bubble, FOX still has a slew of dramas awaiting word with upfronts still over a month away. It’s unclear if renewal for “Fringe” will have any impact at all on the fortunes of “Lie to Me,” “The Chicago Code” and “Human Target.”
YESSSSSS!!!!
Hooray. This and Justified are my favorite hour-longs.
Congrats to FOX. They have now qualified as a non-profit
I’m both shocked and thrilled to death with this news. It looked nearly hopeless and the numbers haven’t been all that good. Still, it’s consistently one of the best stories to watch unfold on television and I couldn’t be happier to have it back for at least twenty-two more episodes next season.
AWESOME!!!
I hope next season they learn how to solve fringe science problems by wishing real hard for a good outcome. Mid-season arc twist: crossing your fingers helps. (hell, it worked for renewal!)
great news
As a FRINGE fan, I’m pleasantly shocked; the show was “on the bubble” because it was getting atrocious ratings that would barely keep a series alive on basic cable. From that vantage, it’s hard to see what the upside would be for FOX. I mean, I’m very pleased, but this is more than a little weird.
Moreover, I don’t know what this means for FOX’s other bubble shows, whose chances are now presumably slimmer. This is something of a shame. Man and boy, I’ve been watching FOX for more than twenty years, and their current drama lineup is arguably the best they’ve ever had (I know that sounds like a shitty backhanded compliment, but, really, they’re kicking ass).
YES!!!!!!!!!!!
And Chew got picked up by Showtime! Awesome day to be a nerd!!!
AWESOME NEWS! :D
*Shifts to ‘Over There’* Fringe is canceled but Terriers is renewed. Here or there? The nerd in me loves to fantasize the ‘Over here’ vs ‘Over There’ scenarios, it’s so fun.
Best news all day!!
I’m guessing that Dollhouse got a third season over there. LOST was probably way more gritty and awesome since it aired over four 13-episode seasons on HBO. But alas, neither The Wire or Sopranos saw a second season. Gangs and drugs seemed to trivial and less scary when vortexes started tearing holes in the universe.
Fantastic news!
It will be the wrap up season. Sorry to be a wet blanket but it’s still positive news.
Awesome frakin’ news!!!!
I was kind of hoping it wouldn’t get renewed so that they could just wrap things up. I’ve invested this much time in it so I guess I have to see it through to the end.
I don’t think it is sustainable for many more seasons.