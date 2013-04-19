FOX renews ‘Glee’ for fifth and sixth seasons

While FOX renewing “Glee” wasn’t a surprise, the network took some observers aback on Friday (April 19) afternoon by picking up two additional seasons of the musical-comedy-drama hybrid.

With much of the nation glued to news reports from Boston, FOX announced that “Glee” has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, continuing the show through at least 2015.

“‘Glee’ debuted as the first and only successful musical comedy series on television, and more than four years later, it continues to defy genres, break new ground and have a significant impact on popular culture,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “Week in and week out, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, Dante DiLoreto and the entire ‘Glee’ team deliver a series that not only delights and surprises fans, but also inspires them to talk about, share, debate and engage with the show — and I”m absolutely thrilled to have them on board for another two seasons.”

Add 20th Century Fox TV chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman, “‘Glee’ has been a signature series for the studio since its launch four years ago and we couldn”t be happier that FOX has ordered two more seasons. Ryan, Brad, Ian and Dante have created something that is far larger than a television show; it”s a global entertainment brand which continues to touch millions around the world. From its chart-topping musical numbers to its inventive storytelling and rich, complex characters, ‘Glee’ rewrote the rules of what network television could be, and we are enormously proud to be the studio behind it.”

The renewal came the day after “Glee” averaged an “American Idol”-boosted 6.4 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Fast National figures. The show prompted extensive discussion, and some less-than-complimentary reviews, for a school shooting-themed episode just two weeks ago, an episode that proved “Glee” can still prompt buzz, even in its fourth season.

“I am very grateful to Kevin, Dana and Gary for their incredible support of this series from the beginning,” Ryan Murphy states, “But I also want to thank our loyal audience, whose passion and enthusiasm continue to amaze and inspire us.”