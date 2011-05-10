FOX renews ‘House’ for Season 8

Capping a period of prolonged negotiations between FOX and Universal Media Studios, “House” has finally been renewed for an eighth season.

The formal announcement came as the long-running and Emmy-winning drama continued a bit of a spring swoon, averaging under 7.8 million viewers for its recent airing and coming in under a 3.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are down, but still on the high side for FOX offerings, making the renewal a no-brainer, once various licensing issues could be straightened out.

“Over the past seven seasons, ‘House’ has redefined the medical drama and has given us one of television”s most compelling and iconic characters,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “From the producers to the incredible writers to the unbelievably talented cast and crew, the ‘House’ team is fearless in its creativity and I can”t wait to see what they have in store next year.”

The big question in recent weeks has been which castmembers will actually be back for the new season. Going into this week, only Hugh Laurie, Olivia Wilde and Peter Jacobson had contracts for Season 8, though there have been reports that other stars have also struck new deals. Universal Media Studios politely declined to offer confirmation on where things stand at this moment, cast-wise.

“House” has two episodes remaining in Season 7, with the finale set to air on Monday, May 23.

