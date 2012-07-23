FOX renews ‘MasterChef’ for a fourth season

Surprising nobody, FOX has picked up a fourth season of the summer hit “MasterChef.”

Part of FOX’s Gordon Ramsay Domination summer Monday/Tuesday lineup, “MasterChef” is up 8 percent among adults 18-49 and 9 percent in total viewers in its current installment.

“We”re excited to be back for another season of ‘MasterChef,'” blurbs Gordon Ramsay, executive producer and judge. “I am continually amazed by the raw talent, passion and creativity of home cooks across America. The contestants raise the bar every season, and it”s an inspiration and exciting challenge for us.”

Adds FOX reality guru Mike Darnell, “Gordon and the producers really took ‘MasterChef’ to a whole new level this year. The talent is absolutely fantastic, the competition is unbelievably intense, and it”s become one of the most compelling, heart-stopping hours on television. Over the course of three seasons, ‘MasterChef’ has inspired millions of home cooks around the country to pursue their dreams in the kitchen, and I can”t wait for the show to inspire even more people with another season on FOX.”

This season’s “MasterChef” ranks among the summer’s Top 10 programs among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and a variety of other demos.