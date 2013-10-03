FOX renews ‘Sleepy Hollow’ for Season 2

I speculated on this in my Monday ratings analysis, but we have an answer regarding FOX’s plans for “Sleepy Hollow.”

After a successful three-week run to start the fall, “Sleepy Hollow” has been renewed for a second season on FOX.

Yes, you read that correctly. “Sleepy Hollow” has been renewed for a 13-episode second season, but not picked up for a back-nine for the 2013-2014 season. The drama’s Monday 9 p.m. time period was already set aside for “The Following” in January and FOX sources confirm that the network won’t attempt to extended the “Sleepy Hollow” first season beyond this run of 13 episodes.

[I can’t honestly remember the last time a hit fall show was renewed in this fashion without a back-nine, but perhaps the more historically savvy amongst my colleagues will have an answer.]

“The show has proven to be a risk well worth taking – it”s a conceptual blast unlike anything else on television and it all holds together with inventive writing and a fantastic cast,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “I can”t wait for fans to experience what else is in store for this fall and even more of this wild ride into Season Two.”

“Sleepy Hollow” is the first 2013-2014 show to receive any sort of extension on its initial order, be it a renewal or a back-nine.

With 13.6 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+3 figures, “Sleepy Hollow” is FOX’s best drama debut since “24” in 2001, with FOX claiming a total premiere audience of more than 22 million viewers including VOD, Fox.com and Hulu viewing. Subsequent episodes have retained that premiere audience well.

Co-created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman (it’s unclear how long Wiseman has been credited as a “co-creator) “Sleepy Hollow” stars Nicole Beharie, Tom Mison and Orlando Jones.