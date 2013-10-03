FOX renews ‘Sleepy Hollow’ for Season 2

I speculated on this in my Monday ratings analysis, but we have an answer regarding FOX’s plans for “Sleepy Hollow.”
After a successful three-week run to start the fall, “Sleepy Hollow” has been renewed for a second season on FOX.
Yes, you read that correctly. “Sleepy Hollow” has been renewed for a 13-episode second season, but not picked up for a back-nine for the 2013-2014 season. The drama’s Monday 9 p.m. time period was already set aside for “The Following” in January and FOX sources confirm that the network won’t attempt to extended the “Sleepy Hollow” first season beyond this run of 13 episodes.
[I can’t honestly remember the last time a hit fall show was renewed in this fashion without a back-nine, but perhaps the more historically savvy amongst my colleagues will have an answer.]
“The show has proven to be a risk well worth taking – it”s a conceptual blast unlike anything else on television and it all holds together with inventive writing and a fantastic cast,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “I can”t wait for fans to experience what else is in store for this fall and even more of this wild ride into Season Two.”
“Sleepy Hollow” is the first 2013-2014 show to receive any sort of extension on its initial order, be it a renewal or a back-nine.
With 13.6 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+3 figures, “Sleepy Hollow” is FOX’s best drama debut since “24” in 2001, with FOX claiming a total premiere audience of more than 22 million viewers including VOD, Fox.com and Hulu viewing. Subsequent episodes have retained that premiere audience well.
Co-created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman (it’s unclear how long Wiseman has been credited as a “co-creator) “Sleepy Hollow” stars Nicole Beharie, Tom Mison and Orlando Jones.
Who knows why the heck Fox does anything? The network is apparently run by either lunatics or lab rats running through a maze marked with show titles and time slots.
of course–by all means–lets take the most successful hour long show you’ve managed to launch in 3 years? 4 years? and take it and put it on a shelf until next september and hope that we have as great a turnout as we did–and hope and pray that people don’t forget about us by then. STUPID! STUPID! STUPID! (shakes head) Well At Lease They’ll HAve The Following–no way that can have a drop in audience from the audience that watched it last season especially after that non ending of an ending–nope. Oh Fox–I’m not saying Sleepy Hollow should be played to death–but good lord you finally luck into a hit and THIS IS WHAT YOU DO WITH IT?!?!?!?!?!?!? Did you forget that you’re not FX here and can’t really do that???
Holy crap, man, get a hold of yourself. People gladly wait eight months to watch Game of Thrones.
Fox is trying to get ahead of the curve – this is the beginning of the end of the 22-episode season for network dramas.
Well, the Writers’ Strike season probably has at least a half dozen examples of shows getting second season pickups but not back-order pickups.
But the closest example I could find since then was Terra Nova, which could have been renewed but was never going to get more than thirteen episodes for its first season.
Otherwise, I think this is a good call for Fox, if a bit surprising. It seems like they’ve set up a model for this show that can get to 100 episodes like Buffy, Supernatural, or Fringe. But I’m sure they consulted the producers before making this decision and maybe this is what they wanted as well.
It’s a smart move. The big difference between the 22-episode seasons the networks do and the leaner seasons the cable shows do is padding, padding, PADDING.
Yeah, I know some cable shows inflate themselves unnecessarily (just read almost any recap of Sons of Anarchy on this site) and a leaner season doesn’t automatically translate into creative gold. And, granted, Sleepy Hollow is not an animal on the same level as your Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or Justified.
BUT…giving the writers time to craft a tight, well-produced second thirteen episode season, rather than having them come up with nine additional episodes that could only drag down whatever “quality credit” they’ve built over the first thirteen episodes (thirteen they knew they had and put everything into try and make work) is a smart play. People will wait and come back if the quality is still there…especially genre fans. They’re nothing if not a patient lot.
Matt S says they’re not FX but…given all the bitching that is done about Fox and the accolades FX receives vs. Fox… shouldn’t they aspire to be more like FX? Honestly, I really think embracing the cable/British model for TV is the way to go anymore.
I wouldn’t go that far Sleepy Hollow doesn’t appear to be super-serialized show at this point. It’s mostly doing Monsters of the Week. There’s no reason a show like that can’t fill 22 hours. Sure, there might be some clunkers along the way, but sticking to 13 episodes is no guarantee against that either.
There are certain shows for which shorter seasons make sense, but I’m really not sure that Sleepy Hollow is one of them.
I disagree, I think 13 episode seasons make sense for every and any show. I think certain shows may be able to sustain 22 episode seasons better than others, and maybe this is one of them, but creatively I rarely think those extra 9 episodes are a benefit.
With regard to serialization vs. Monster of the Week, I expect that Sleepy Hollow will follow a model similar to the earlier seasons of Fringe – mostly Case of the Week, but there will be three or four episodes per season where the case directly ties into the greater mythology (ones where the Horseman appears or they deal directly with what happened to Ichabod’s wife), and season finales that are almost entirely mythology-based. A split like that could be enough to keep both segments of the fan base happy and consequently, keep the ratings high.
Now, it might not seem to be the smartest decision for Fox to model Sleepy Hollow after Fringe – a show that needed every bit of Fox’s love and charity coupled with Warner Brothers’ determination to get the show into syndication to reach 5 seasons and 100 episodes. But if this show is only going to run 13 episodes each fall, it can minimize two of the problems that always seem to plague serialized genre shows – long hiatuses that lead to viewer attrition, and a bloated mythology that introduces ao many new elements that it ultimately can’t keep track of them all. Only doing 13 episodes also decreases the opportunity for viewers to become inured to the craziness that seems to form the core appeal of the show. Keep it short, keep it relatively simple, keep it fast-paced, and keep it fun. I think that it can work.
Joseph – *Creative* sense? You may be right. It’s still a business and the business is 100 percent predicated on maximizing original content and within the confines of that business model, a 22 episode order for a successful show makes vastly more financial sense than 13. So saying that 22 episodes makes less sense than 13 for “NCIS” is something I’d quibble with…
-Daniel
Jared,
I’ve never understood this whole “long hiatus” myth. What makes you think that it’s better for a show to take a nine-month hiatus than a pair of three month hiatuses?
I do think shorter seasons could help the show creatively, I just found it surprising because the series seemed to be setting itself up so that it could run for 22 episodes a year. It seems strange that, if they knew they were only getting 13 episodes, they would still go with Monster of the Week storytelling.
Good points all. And I’d add that even the greatest “monster of the week” shows, like Buffy and X-Files, had their dog episodes, especially when they needed something to fill space to reach the magic 22 without advancing the season (or series)-long subplots/mythology.
And speaking of X-Files, there’s a show that suffered from what Jared was talking about, in terms of a show’s mythology growing so convoluted more from a necessity to generate content to fill a quota than any kind of organic process. Despite shows that (in my opinion) are blatantly terrible being the most-watched shows around, I think TV viewers are far more savvy and could handle reduced seasons for their shows, especially in light of shows like Sons of Anarchy and Walking Dead, which have shorter runs but often trump the “big five” network fare.
Nate,
But some of those Buffy standalone episodes were pretty great while the mythology episodes could be dogs as well. I mean, my favorite Buffy episode is Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered, a complete throwaway episode from season two.
How terrible would Buffy season four have been had it been all Initiative and no “Hush” or “Restless”?
There’s no guarantee that just because you limit the show to 13 episodes that you’re going to get the BEST 13 episodes. That’s why I’m almost always in favor of more episodes for any but the most heavily serialized of shows. Sure, you might get a few stinkers here and there, but you’re bound to end up with more good episodes in the end.
I am in favor of shorter seasons for serialized shows. Shows like NCIS or Criminal Minds are designed to do 22 episode seasons. I don’t see why it has to be 13 though. The Following and Hostages are both doing 15 episode seasons, and that seems like a good compromise between a 22 episode network season and a 13 episode cable season.
Rugman11,
Fair point. I was probably speaking too generally when I mentioned that ‘long hiatuses’ hurt genre shows, and I should have explained myself more clearly. I was thinking of two kinds of hiatuses when I posted earlier. The first is the off-again, on-again airing pattern that most broadcast shows with 22 episodes have followed for decades and now seem to be trying to minimize. Show X airs five episodes in a row, then takes three weeks off, then comes back and airs another three episodes, then takes another week off. You get the idea. This tends to hurt serialized genre shows more than procedurals because casual viewers can lose track of when the show on. If they miss an episode, come back later, and realize “I don’t know what’s happening”, then they’re more inclined to drop out, especially if the show is still finding its audience. As an avid Fringe viewer, I noticed this pattern throughout the third and fourth season – whenever the show took a few weeks off, it would almost always return down a few tenths in the demo – which was maddening for a bubble show where every tenth counted. This problem was alleviated in the fifth season, when Fox decided to air the show pretty much straight through (of course, at that point, only the diehards were watching).
The second type of hiatus is the one you mentioned – the three-month hiatus that breaks the show’s 22 episode order up into two discrete blocks. The most recent example I can think of is Revolution, which took three months off so that NBC could keep airing it behind The Voice, only to see the show lose a large chunk of its audience when it returned. Now, Revolution obviously has other issues that contributed to audience attrition – first and foremost of which that it simply isn’t very good (my opinion, but one that many people seem to share). But I think that the massive audience drop suggests that viewers had been watching the show week-to-week because it was on. When it went away for three months and came back, they either made a conscious decision not to check back in, or simply didn’t bother to. As a result, Revolution went from the #1 show of the fall season to a bubble performer that has been left to fend for itself on Wednesdays, and probably won’t make it to next season.
Sleepy Hollow’s better than Revolution so far, but it’s also a young show, the audience for which hasn’t fully stabilized. There’s no guarantee that if Fox had given the show a back-nine, but kept it off the air for three months – or aired it sporadically until May – that the audience wouldn’t gradually fall away. Oblivious, there’s no guarantee that the audience will come back next year either, but I think that there’s a better chance that they’ll stick around if Fox just airs the show without breaks to keep the momentum going, and then gives it another hard promotional push next summer leading into fall. It will obviously fall on the writers to keep the narrative tight and keep the audience entertained, but that’s easier to do with a shorter episode order.
Sorry about the long response! But it got me thinking.
i’m all for 13-episode seasons for network shows. Hope this is the wave of the future.
Maybe this is the first in a coming trend in terms of how the networks run. If so, I’m not going to complain. Like others have noted, it should be better creatively for the show. It’ll definitely be cheaper and it won’t raise any conflicts with scheduling for “The Following,” which I suspect were FOX’s major reasons for doing this. It doesn’t strike me as a bad decision unless “The Following” returns WAY down or a bunch of other things fail…which is certainly a possible circumstance.
I’m just happy it is coming back, I really enjoy this show.
I’m new to this TV business talk, but are all 13 episodes already written, and if so does this impact how the first season ends (i.e., if they were expecting 22 episodes, is the 13th episode effectively the midpoint of the story)?
Or are they still writing and therefore have a heads up that episode 13 is their season finale?
Anyway, I’m very happy for the renewal. It has been a surprisingly enjoyable season so far.
Sareeta – It was always a 13-episode order and they never had a home on FOX’s schedule for the spring, so they had a sense that they were aiming for a limited season. I would assume the 13th episode hasn’t been written. It certainly hasn’t been produced. Regardless, I’m sure FOX and the producers had had conversations about whether or not there would be any chance of expanding the episode order even if the show was a hit, which it is, and it was determined 13 was all the first season would be…
-Daniel