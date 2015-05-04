FOX renews ‘The Simpsons’ through Season 28

Taking us one step closer to the apocalyptic reality implied by Don Hertzfeldt's season-opening couch gag, “The Simpsons” was renewed for two additional seasons on Monday (May 4) afternoon.
This latest renewal, which FOX called a “Double D'OHse” takes “The Simpsons” through its 27th and 28th season, which will bring Matt Groening's creation to 625 episodes.
“I've outlasted Letterman, Jon Stewart and ‘McDreamy,” because I have something they don”t: a costly 200-donut-a-day addiction,” blurbs Homer Simpson, who is a fictional animated character and not a real person capable of giving press release statements.
In its current season, “The Simpsons” is averaging 6 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. It still ranks among the Top 10 shows on broadcast TV in men 18-34 and male teens.
This past weekend's episode was No.572 for the Emmy-winning favorite.
And, honestly, given the show's production timetable, I'm not sure how this was possibly news.
But… At least two more seasons of “The Simpsons.”
Woo-hoo!
