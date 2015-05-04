FOX renews ‘The Simpsons’ through Season 28

#The Simpsons
05.04.15 3 years ago

Taking us one step closer to the apocalyptic reality implied by Don Hertzfeldt's season-opening couch gag, “The Simpsons” was renewed for two additional seasons on Monday (May 4) afternoon.

This latest renewal, which FOX called a “Double D'OHse” takes “The Simpsons” through its 27th and 28th season, which will bring Matt Groening's creation to 625 episodes.

“I've outlasted Letterman, Jon Stewart and ‘McDreamy,” because I have something they don”t: a costly 200-donut-a-day addiction,” blurbs Homer Simpson, who is a fictional animated character and not a real person capable of giving press release statements.

In its current season, “The Simpsons” is averaging 6 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. It still ranks among the Top 10 shows on broadcast TV in men 18-34 and male teens.

This past weekend's episode was No.572 for the Emmy-winning favorite.

And, honestly, given the show's production timetable, I'm not sure how this was possibly news. 

But… At least two more seasons of “The Simpsons.”

Woo-hoo!

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSFoxrenewalTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP