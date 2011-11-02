FOX renews ‘The X Factor’ for a second season

While its ratings haven’t lived up to creator Simon Cowell’s loftiest of ambitions, “The X Factor” has been a solid success for FOX this fall, making the network’s Wednesday (Nov. 2) renewal announcement less-than-surprising.

“‘The X Factor’ is a monumental success,” states FOX Reality Guru Mik Darnell. “It”s won every night it”s been on the air, the talent is phenomenal, the live shows are spectacular and picking it up is a complete no-brainer. Simon and his team have done an incredible job with the show, and I”m absolutely thrilled to bring back ‘The X Factor’ for another fantastic season.”

FOX’s renewal release makes no mention of when “X Factor” will return, but presumably the network will continue to view “X Factor” as a fall compliment to spring hit “American Idol.” The release also doesn’t mention if next season will include any change to the show’s prize structure, though it’s certainly way too early to know if ongoing ratings and album sales will justify a second $5 million winner. And the release certainly doesn’t mention a commitment for the judging team or host moving forward.

Although much as been written about “X Factor” falling way below audience numbers for “Idol” (and way below the 20 million threshold that Cowell set as an early benchmark), FOX emphasizes that “X Factor” has been the fall’s top reality series on broadcast television, topping “Survivor” by 27 percent (presumably in the 18-49 demo) and “Dancing with the Stars” by 38 percent,” leading FOX to a fall Thursday lead among young viewers for the first time in network history.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the news,” Cowell states. “I have loved making the show and I want to thank FOX, our sponsors and most importantly, the fans for supporting ‘The X Factor.'”

The renewal was tied to the season’s first live Wednesday performance show, featuring the Top 12, which will be followed by the first live Thursday results show.

Sign up for HitFix’s “X Factor” Predictions Game and pick the season’s winner.