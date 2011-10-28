FOX resurrects ‘In Living Color’ in special form

After several years of attempting to recapture its sketch comedy tradition with “In Living Color” wannabes, FOX has decided to go back to the original, ordering a pair of “In Living Color” specials for spring 2012.

FOX announced on Friday (October 28) that original series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans will host and executive produce the two half-hour specials. which promises to feature an all-new cast of sketch performers as well as musical performances by special guests.

The FOX release makes no mention of a new generation of Fly Girls, but you can count on that being part of the package.

The original “In Living Color” premiered on FOX in 1990 and ran through 1994. The show helped launch the careers of Keenen Ivory Wayans, brothers Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans and ensemble players like Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier and “James” Carrey.

The Fly Girls helped to provide an early platform for dancers and choreographers like Rosie Perez, Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Recent FOX variety duds have includes “Kelsey Grammer Presents: The Sketch Show” and “In The Flow with Affion Crocket,” which aired as an August special and was executive produced by Foxx.