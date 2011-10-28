FOX resurrects ‘In Living Color’ in special form

After several years of attempting to recapture its sketch comedy tradition with “In Living Color” wannabes, FOX has decided to go back to the original, ordering a pair of “In Living Color” specials for spring 2012.
FOX announced on Friday (October 28) that original series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans will host and executive produce the two half-hour specials. which promises to feature an all-new cast of sketch performers as well as musical performances by special guests.
The FOX release makes no mention of a new generation of Fly Girls, but you can count on that being part of the package.
The original “In Living Color” premiered on FOX in 1990 and ran through 1994. The show helped launch the careers of Keenen Ivory Wayans, brothers Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans and ensemble players like Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier and “James” Carrey.
The Fly Girls helped to provide an early platform for dancers and choreographers like Rosie Perez, Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Ann Inaba.
Recent FOX variety duds have includes “Kelsey Grammer Presents: The Sketch Show” and “In The Flow with Affion Crocket,” which aired as an August special and was executive produced by Foxx.
Why bring back a 17-year old brand without any of the same talent?
Hatfield – Well, you’ve got Keenen Ivory, who’s not nothing. But figure that the “In Living Color” announcement came, what, the day after “Beavis and Butt-head” returned to MTV and drew strong numbers? The world is full of Gen Xers and Gen Yers who respond to the brand name. If you tap into SOME of them, it becomes a valuable property, since it’ll presumably be dirt cheap…
-Daniel
Now let’s see if Nick picks up and announces “All That”. It’s like we’re beginning to see glimpses of the glorious 1990’s television coming back.
Think if “All That” came back on Nick, it’ll be a big hit? Here’s the challenge though – Nick is mostly watched by Gen Zers at this day and age but the return of “All That” would strongly appeal to Gen Yers.