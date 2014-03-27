Fox sees enough to pick up sci-fi pitch ‘Invisible’

(CBR) Fox and Hutch Parker Entertainment are moving ahead sight unseen with a new project called “Invisible”.

Deadline reports the pitch comes from Dan Blank, a special effects expert who”s worked on everything from “Smallville” and “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow” to “Avatar” and “Watchmen”. Blank also directed the sushi chefs vs. giant sea creatures short “Monster Roll”.

No details about “Invisible” were given, aside from that it”s similar to “Chronicle”. “Brotherhood” and “Demonic” writer Doug Simon has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

Hutch Parker previously produced “The Wolverine”, is currently finishing up “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and will soon move on to the “Fantastic Four” reboot.