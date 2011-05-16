FOX sets 2011-2012 schedule

FOX has set its fall and spring schedules for the 2011-2012 season, using “The X Factor” as a Wednesday and Thursday staple for the fall just as “American Idol” is now set on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the spring.

That means that “The X Factor” will air performance episodes on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will be used as a launching pad for the new comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” with the Jaime Pressly comedy scheduled to remain in the 9:30 p.m. slot in the spring after “Idol.” And Thursdays will be an hour-long “X Factor” results show, followed by “Bones,” though with the “Bones” spinoff “The Finder” taking the slot for part of the spring.

FOX is clearly counting on “X Factor” to hit big.

The network is also counting on “Terra Nova” overcoming some delays and less-than-flawless spring buzz to take the Monday 8 p.m. slot for the fall, leading into “House,” which has taken a bit of a beating in recent months. FOX will then shift “House” back to 8 p.m. in the spring, leading into the new drama “Alcatraz,” from J.J. Abrams.

On Tuesdays, FOX will continue to have “Glee” leading things off. The new comedy “The New Girl,” starring Zooey Deschanel, will take the 9 p.m. half-hour, leading into “Raising Hope.” That will remain unchanged for spring.

Note for Wednesdays and Thursdays that FOX has currently set “American Idol” to premiere its 11th season on a Sunday, specifically January 22 at 10 p.m. after the NFC Championship Game. That may or may not change if FOX determines that potentially valuable real estate could be used for a midseason drama.

Continuing with FOX’s schedule, Fridays will remain untouched, with “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Fringe” settled in. Saturdays will also remain mostly the same, with “COPS” leading into a mixture of “America’s Most Wanted” specials and encores.

Sundays will continue to be Animation Domination, with “The Cleveland Show” at 7:30 leading into “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m. The Jonah Hill-voiced “Allen Gregory” will take the 8:30 slot in the fall, while an animated take on “Napoleon Dynamite” will be there in the spring. “Family Guy” and “American Dad” will follow. “Bob’s Burgers” will return in the spring at 9:30 taking over for “American Dad.”

FOX also has the Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch” set for spring at some point. “Family Album” and “Little in Common,” a pair of comedies, are also floating around for midseason.

“Going into next year, we’ve rejuvenated ‘American Idol,’ built a core strength across the week and developed a really fresh, creative new lineup for next season,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “From razor-sharp comedies to epic dramas to a massive talent competition series, I think we have the goods to continue to be pop culture”s most vibrant platform, as well as the top network.”

 
Here’s the schedule (wt=”working title”):
FOX FALL 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
(All Times ET/PT)
 
 
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    TERRA NOVA (new)       
9:00-10:00 PM   HOUSE
 
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM    NEW GIRL (wt) (new)
9:30-10:00 PM   RAISING HOPE
 
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:30 PM    THE X FACTOR Performance Show (new)    
9:30-10:00 PM   I HATE MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER (wt) (new)          
 
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    THE X FACTOR Results Show (new)
9:00-10:00 PM   BONES          
 
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
9:00-10:00 PM   FRINGE
 
SATURDAY
8:00-8:30 PM    COPS   
8:30-9:00 PM    COPS 
9:00-10:00 PM   ENCORES / AMERICA”S MOST WANTED (specials)
 
SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM    THE OT (NFL post-game)
7:30-8:00 PM    THE CLEVELAND SHOW
8:00-8:30 PM    THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM    ALLEN GREGORY (new)
9:00-9:30 PM    FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM   AMERICAN DAD
 
 
 
FOX MIDSEASON 2012 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
(All Times ET/PT)
 
 
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    HOUSE  
9:00-10:00 PM   ALCATRAZ (new)         
 
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM    NEW GIRL (wt) (new)
9:30-10:00 PM   RAISING HOPE
 
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:30 PM    AMERICAN IDOL Performance Show
9:30-10:00 PM   I HATE MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER (wt) (new)
 
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    AMERICAN IDOL Results Show
9:00-10:00 PM   THE FINDER (new) / BONES (spring)
 
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM    KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
9:00-10:00 PM   FRINGE         
 
SATURDAY
8:00-8:30 PM    COPS   
8:30-9:00 PM    COPS
9:00-10:00 PM   ENCORES / AMERICA”S MOST WANTED (specials)
 
SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM    ANIMATION DOMINATION (encores)
7:30-8:00 PM    THE CLEVELAND SHOW
8:00-8:30 PM    THE SIMPSONS   
8:30-9:00 PM    NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (new)
9:00-9:30 PM    FAMILY GUY     
9:30-10:00 PM   BOB”S BURGERS
 

