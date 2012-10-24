FOX sets ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Following’ premieres for January

After a lackluster fall that hasn’t yielded any new hits, FOX is all set to reload, as the network does every year, in January.

On Wednesday (October 24), FOX announced the first draft of its midseason premiere schedule, a lineup that includes launch dates for “American Idol,” “The Following” and “Touch.”

“American Idol” will arrive first, unveiling the new judging roster of Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson on Wednesday, January 16 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The premiere will continue the following night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A few days later on Monday, January 21, “The Following” will launch in its previously announced Monday 9 p.m. slot after “Bones,” taking over an hour that has been fallow this fall with the struggling “Mob Doctor.” FOX has long had high hopes for the serial killer drama, which stars Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy and was created by Kevin Williamson.

The only other FOX premiere of note for the spring is the return of the heavily retooled “Touch.” Originally slated for fall, the Kiefer Sutherland drama will now premiere on Friday, February 1 at 9 p.m.

That Friday, Feb. 1 date had been previously speculated as the series finale for “Fringe.” HitFix reached out to FOX to confirm a January 25 finale (or earlier) for “Fringe,” but no confirmation was offered.

The only other new program on FOX’s midseason slate is the comedy “The Goodwin Games,” which will have its premiere details announced at a later date.