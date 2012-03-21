FOX yanks ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter’ from Tuesdays

There’s about to be a little bit less “Hate” on FOX’s Tuesday night.

FOX sources confirm that the comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” has been pulled from its Tuesday 8:30 time period, effective immediately. The freshman series has been replaced by repeats of “Raising Hope.”

It’s the second straight week of bad “IHMTD” news after FOX announced that “American Idol” would continue with two-hour performance shows on Wednesdays through the spring, negating the previously announced plans to give “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” that prime 9:30 slot.

Neither move was particularly surprising.

“I Hate My Teenage Daughter” drew weak ratings in four fall airings and since shifting to Tuesdays, results have been even worse. The last new “Teenage Daughter” drew under 3 million viewers and a dismal 1.2 rating among adults 18-49.

With “Glee” already scheduled to return on April 10, this latest scheduling shift only impacts two “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” airings. Six episodes now remain unaired and FOX still has tentative plans to air those installments in the summer at some point.