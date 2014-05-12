Fox’s ‘Mulaney’ Trailer: The New ‘Seinfeld’?

This is, I guess, what network TV is dependable for: giving a great opportunity to your favorite current comedian and zapping him to a sitcom format from 1994. But maybe we want it that way? Maybe we want it that way.
“Mulaney” is the breakout series for standup star and Emmy-winning “SNL” scribe John Mulaney, who is clearly ready to coin some “yada, yada, yada”-level everyman catchphrases. Judging by the first trailer from the Fox upfronts, “Mulaney” certainly feels like a younger, smilier, slightly more impish “Seinfeld,” but I admit I'm curious how much ground is able to be explored on a set that looks pretty identical to “The Single Guy.” Will Nasim Pedrad get to be hilarious? Here she is merely pleasant, I'd say. Will Martin Short do more than be Martin Short? Because I saw him on “Damages” and he is a legitimate and even scary-as-hell actor. I'm enchanted by the idea of a throwback comedy series about a young standup comedian, but I have the feeling this show will need at least half a season to find its footing as a fresh, singular series in primetime.
I laughed hard at the gunshot line. Excited for this one.
The gunshot line was more in line with what I expected out of a Mulaney show. Guy is an incredible stand-up – hope this thing succeeds.
Can’t agree more with the other comments. The gunshot line cracked me up, also the flexing thing got me to laugh. Huge fan of his stand-up, hoping John can transfer that to sitcom level. Really looking forward to how this turns out. Cautiously optimistic I’d say