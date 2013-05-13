Watch: FOX’s ‘Sleepy Hollow’ trailer has a machine gun-toting Headless Horseman

This time around, the Headless Horseman is packing heat.
The first trailer for FOX’s modern-day reinvention of Washington Irving’s “Sleepy Hollow” has been released, and it sees not only the feared bogeyman wielding a machine gun but a reanimated Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) adjusting to 21st century life (Starbucks and Captain America both serve as points of confusion for the detective in the new spot).
Other plot specifics revealed in the full-length preview include a “National Treasure”-esque story device (“The answers are in [George] Washington’s Bible!”) and the idea that the Horseman may be one of the four harbingers of the apocalypse, per the Book of Revelation. Also, Ichabod appears to be receiving “dream messages” from an ample-bosomed Katrina Crane (Katia Winter).
Co-created by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Fringe,” “Star Trek”) and also starring Nicole Beharie, Orlando Jones and John Cho, “Sleepy Hollow” is slated to air on Mondays at 9pm this fall.
Prepare yourself for beheadings galore in the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching the premiere episode in the poll further down.
Can I be the first to say it? Please? Ok……CANCELLED!
It’s kind of weird that they’d use the exact same tagline from Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow. I also have no reason to watch the pilot because they already showed me everything that happened (see also the trailer for “The Blacklist”).
Yes, but don’t you want to know if they were able to kill God’s riders? Not Satan’s riders, but the “messengers” of God? At least per my reading of Revelation. Interesting twist on the bad guy, don’t you think? The whole town opening fire on God’s agent, beheaded…poor fella…sigh.
Looks like a mixed bag of bullshit. Some neat visuals and interesting concepts mixed in with some incredibly tired jokes and recycled twists and turns. It appears something interesting is being attempted, but the execution looks very suspect. I can’t imagine I will watch this live, but if it makes it through a full season I might watch it on DVD or on demand if it gets decent reviews.
Seems like a good candidate for the “cancelled in less than 5 episodes” club.
You know … I actually liked the two leads in the trailer, but boy … this one feels like … what was the Anthony Edwards one this year? The crazy ridiculous one … something about him reincarnated or something to fight some evil Nazi plan? Yeah … this feels like it’s not lasting long. May watch it out of kicks.
This trailer basically plays on every wobbly, overdone element of the pilot…but am I the only one looking past it a bit, and seeing a little bit of potential? The big jokes are tired, but there does seem to be casual wit present.
I’ll wait for a review on this one and go from there. Just remember that the Upfronts trailer of every show makes it look terrible (because advertisers want terrible and familiar).
Okay so God says to the headless horseman of the apocalypse “uh, I sent you to end the world…uh..what happened..” and the headless horseman says “sorry, I guess I lost my head.” So, God says, “ha ha, very funny. No seriously, “what?” and the headless guy says “they had swords, and guns, and a book, and some 4 ft tall cop…I guess I was out manned, Sir.” And God says “you have GOT to be kidding me.” I am sorry, but God is NOT gonna like Ichabod and Nicole Beharie messin with his plans for worldwide destruction and all. You just should not mess with that! I am just sayin’ Could cause complications…
when is it premiering? I know it says fall is that September