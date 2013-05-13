Watch: FOX’s ‘Sleepy Hollow’ trailer has a machine gun-toting Headless Horseman

This time around, the Headless Horseman is packing heat.

The first trailer for FOX’s modern-day reinvention of Washington Irving’s “Sleepy Hollow” has been released, and it sees not only the feared bogeyman wielding a machine gun but a reanimated Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) adjusting to 21st century life (Starbucks and Captain America both serve as points of confusion for the detective in the new spot).

Other plot specifics revealed in the full-length preview include a “National Treasure”-esque story device (“The answers are in [George] Washington’s Bible!”) and the idea that the Horseman may be one of the four harbingers of the apocalypse, per the Book of Revelation. Also, Ichabod appears to be receiving “dream messages” from an ample-bosomed Katrina Crane (Katia Winter).

Co-created by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Fringe,” “Star Trek”) and also starring Nicole Beharie, Orlando Jones and John Cho, “Sleepy Hollow” is slated to air on Mondays at 9pm this fall.

