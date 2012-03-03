France thanks Harvey Weinstein with the Légion d’Honneur

Of course, these things are arranged too far in advance — July last year, to be exact — for the exchange to be quite as neat as it sounds, but the timing of this announcement underlines it anyway: in the same week that Harvey Weinstein won France its first Best Picture Oscar, the French in turn have honored the super-producer with its highest form of official recognition, the Légion d”Honneur.
Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Légion is approximately equivalent to the Queen’s Honours in Britain, noting outstanding individual contributions to French society and culture — previous recipients in the film world range from Ennio Morricone to Kristin Scott Thomas to Clint Eastwood, alongside any number of homegrown talents. Weinstein was selected for the honor by French president Nicolas Sarkozy, as a measure of gratitude “to someone who has always shown great friendship towards our country and our cinema which you have enabled so many Americans to discover.”
(“The Artist,” of course, wasn’t the only one of this year’s Best Picture nominees in which Sarkozy had a rooting interest: his wife, Carla Bruni, is one of the SAG-winning stars of “Midnight in Paris.” Woody Allen’s name, of course, doesn’t appear on the list of former Légion recipients; I can’t imagine the director, so beloved in France, hasn’t been asked before.)
“The Artist” aside, Weinstein has been good to the French film industry over the years, having shepherded such crossover successes as “Amélie” and the “Three Colors” trilogy onto US screens. (He’s also, incidentally, the man responsible for netting Juliette Binoche an Academy Award.) It’s an appropriate form of recognition, albeit in a week where Weinstein hardly needs another vote of thanks.
Weinstein’s formal letter of notification below:
LETTER TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN FROM PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
July 22, 2011
Dear Mr. Weinstein,
I have great pleasure of informing you that I have signed a decree which nominates you to the order of the Legion D”Honneur. This prestigious distinction, which I wanted to come from my personal allocation, is a testimony of the admiration of millions of French citizens for the exceptional quality of the films that you have produced. It also expresses our gratitude to someone who has always shown great friendship towards our country and our cinema, which you have enabled so many Americans to discover.
I would like to express my personal congratulations for the well-deserved distinction which France has bestowed on you.
Yours sincerely,
Nicolas Sarkozy
Juliet Binoche needed help to win an Oscar she deserved for The English Patient. Her storyline was more interesting than the downer cave story.
He does kind of deserve it.
On semi-related topic: am I the only one who has this pet peeve with non-British press referring to someone as “Sir” (or “Dame”)? Quite apart from serving no clear purpose other than fawning, it reminds me that the British won’t use the term to non-UK subjects.
Here in Canada, the British are forbidden from giving peerage titles to Canadians, despite Canadians being Commonwealth citizens, but our press consistently use the titles anyways. It’s such a weird system, but I really think it probably just emanates from a stylistic decision by journalists. Writing “Dame judy Dench” has a better ring to it than just “Judi Dench.” (Indeed, her name in my mind is so synonymous with Dame now that anything else (or nothing else) preceding her name would sound weird.)
I generally avoid using titles — a needless affectation. “Judi Dench” sounds just fine.
The Kings Speech was officially a U.K / Australian co- production , so technically France was not the first outside USA & UK.
I did say “predominantly.” Still, I’ve suddenly remembered The Last Emperor, which was a bit of a hotchpotch, so I’ll retract the claim.
A film made in Hollywood, about Hollywood, and by Hollywood. Had this film been made in France it would have been a joke. Not ONE of the Artist winners thanked all the American actors, or anything else that was done by Hollywood: ALL the second roles and extras, the hair and makeup, the set designs, costumes, casting, assistant directors, art direction. Even the most magical part of the film, Uggie, is an “American citizen”. And maybe a thank you to the script, “A Star is Born”.
After the awards the French press talked about was how ‘elegant’ Jean Dujardin was – at the end of his acceptance speech he screamed the f… word in French.
Yeah, tres elegant.
Watch the film “Senna” – a great insight into French psychology.
What a sham – What a shame
Who did Dujardi mean, when he thanked the “cast and crew”, then ?
Not that your comment really merits a response, but you may want to hit YouTube to rewatch Michel Hazanavicus’s speech, in which he thanks James Cromwell, John Goodman, Penelope Ann Miller and Malcolm McDowell, The Weinstein Company, “all the crew” and, oh yes, Uggie.
If you’re going to be petty and xenophobic, at least be accurate with it.
