Francesco Francavilla joins ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ For ‘Infinity’

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
and 07.10.13 5 years ago
Whether fans know artist Francesco Francavilla from his pulp-driven work on his creator-owned “The Black Beetle” or his undead images from “Afterlife With Archie,” they likely know him as a stylist. And this October, Francavilla will be bringing a different style to Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The publisher announced today on its website that Francavilla will be joining ongoing writer Brian Michael Bendis for an arc on the spacebound book starting with issue #8. “‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will give me the opportunity to draw something I haven’t done before at Marvel: some good old sci-fi fun,” he told Marvel.com. “[It”s] delightful. I’ve been a fan of Brian for a while so I definitely feel lucky that we have the opportunity to work together on something and luckier that this something is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’…We are collaborating a lot and that usually results in the best comic we can offer to our readers.”

For more, see Marvel.com and stay tuned to CBR for more news in the ramp up to Comic-Con International 2013.

