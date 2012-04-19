Francis Lawrence reportedly offered director’s chair for ‘Hunger Games’ sequel

Francis Lawrence has emerged as the favorite to replace Gary Ross as the director of “Catching Fire,” the highly-anticipated sequel to “The Hunger Games,” and according to a report just published in The Hollywood Reporter, he’ll get his official offer to helm the movie this afternoon.
This has been a lightning-fast process, primarily because Lionsgate can’t afford to waste any time. They have a specific timetable they have to meet if they plan to have Jennifer Lawrence done with shooting in time for her to make the jump to the sequel to “X-Men: First Class” that she is also committed to, and it sounds like Lionsgate ended up meeting with Lawrence and with Bennett Miller today.
As with the “Twilight” films, it seems like the studio is casting a wide net for what they’re looking for in a director on this series, and none of the picks are what I would call typical action directors. While Lawrence made “Constantine” and “I Am Legend,” his most recent film was “Water For Elephants,” and in conversation with him, he’s always seemed like a guy who had a pretty broad range of interests in terms of what he’d like to make.
Bennett Miller took a long time between “Capote” and his most recent film, “Moneyball,” but he’s been moving quickly to get his new film “Foxcatcher” up and running, and that starts shooting later this year with Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, and Channing Tatum attached to star. For that reason alone, Miller really wasn’t the right fit.
I’m curious to see what happens with the script this time around. It’s no secret that Suzanne Collins and Gary Ross worked together to rewrite the Billy Ray drafts of “The Hunger Games,” and it was assumed they would do something similar this time once Simon Beaufoy finished his work on the script. Now there’s no Ross involved, and Lawrence isn’t really a writer. Will Collins do the work herself, or will she work with Beaufoy, or will they bring in someone completely different to help close the deal on this one?
I think Lawrence is an interesting choice, and a strong visual stylist who hasn’t really had the best luck with material so far. It’s going to really come down to how they adapt the material on the page first, because this isn’t as linear a story to tell onscreen as the first film, and it’s going to be a challenge for whoever ends up making the movie, whether that’s Lawrence or someone else.
Whatever the case, “Catching Fire” is due in theaters November 22, 2013.
Bring in Aaron Sorkin. I’d watch the hell out of that.
Francis Lawerence is a good choice because, at the very least, I think he’ll easily make a more interesting visual flick than Gary Ross. I’m a huge I Am Legend fan (don’t get the hate from online community against the flick, considering it got solid reviews all the way around across the board) and I thought Water for Elephants was just okay when it comes to melodrama standards but the look of the film kicked it up a few notches.
Simple. The FX, approved by the director, were stunningly ineffective and cartoonish. Considering the incredible makeup and animatronics work that Steve Johnson’s team had created, him rejecting that in favour of these ridiculous creations was an awful waste of what could have been. He directed the drama very well, but that visual decision killed the film.
But, anyway, I didn’t bother with the belivablity of the FX because belivablity of FX is extremely low on the scale of stuff I care about in a movie. The monsters themselves acted viseral and nasty, which is all that I care about. I bought that he was fighting vampires that could tear him to pieces. Quality of CGI doesn’t phase me in the slightest, I’d rather see something that can’t happen in the real world than see something that has a lot of pixels and shading to integrate it into the live action footage.
Lawrence is easily the least of the directors whose names have been put out (and why did those names get out at all?), just going by the movies he’s made. The more important question for the studio is whether he can rise to the task. That’s something which is very hard to gauge from just a CV. I suspect that Lawrence would do better than expected, simply because he has to.
I think he’s a fantastic choice, he has directed action well, drama well and visuals well.
Funny, it was the one I proposed right here on this very same blog just a few days ago.
No matter how flawed was the CGI on I AM LEGEND, it clearly showed he’s quite solid in a kind of “classical” way, and it also proved he’s good at making action relevant dramatically.
And he’s got experience already at creating a believable dystopia from his underrated work on the KINGS tv show.
He certainly fits the job.
I’m trying to keep an open mind about this guy; I haven’t seen any of his movies. None of them are rated any higher than 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, but I don’t know if that’s any fault of his, or if it was other issues like script and the material he was working with. It certainly doesn’t fill me with confidence in him based on what I know, but I have to watch his movies before I can make a real judgement.
But yeah Drew I am really wondering about the script now too, because this Lawrence guy is not a writer from what I can tell. And I keep reading that the script needs some work. I guess that’s just yet another thing to worry about now. :-P
I like Francis Lawrence. He hasn’t made anything great yet, but he is capable, knows how to make a scene look cool without looking flashy and most of all he knows the difference between a movie and a music video.