Frank Darabont’s TNT gangster drama gets a new title and a teaser

Frank Darabont’s Los Angeles-set period cop drama got a new title on Tuesday (August 13) and also picked up a teaser trailer and a premiere date.

Based on the book “L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America”s Most Seductive City,” the latest chronicle of the battle between police and organized crime in ’40s and ’50s Los Angeles was tentatively titled “Lost Angels” and has now been dubbed “Mob City.”

At a Television Critics Association press tour event earlier this month, TNT’s Michael Wright explained simply why “L.A. Noir” was never in play as a title.

“Not available. The simple answer is we would love to have had that title,” Wright explained. “It”s just very simply one of those things the lawyers tell you what you can and can”t do.”

Darabont added, “The title is still in play. It might be something else. The title of the show may be ‘Joe Teague Gets the S*** Beat Out of Him Every Episode,’ by the time we”re done.”

Joe Teague is the character played by Jon Bernthal, a former Marine recruited by Det. Hal Morrison (Jeffrey DeMunn) as part of his mob task force. The “Mob City” cast also includes Neal McDonough, Gregory Itzin, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexa Devalos, Robert Knepper and Ed Burns as Bugsy Siegel.

TNT has also released a first look at “Mob City,” which the network is dubbing an “event series,” even though the six-episode project is designed as an ongoing drama.

“[I]t”s the opening to a much broader deeper story,” Wright told reporters. “That”s the beautiful thing about serialized drama, the further you go, the deeper you go.”

“Mob City” will premiere on TNT on December 4.

Check out the first trailer below. In case you’re curious about such things, Darabont shot the pilot in Super 16, while subsequent episodes went to digital.