Frank Miller’s entire crime saga to be released in ‘Big Damn Sin City’

and 01.02.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Ahead of the August premiere of Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller”s movie sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”, Dark Horse has announced it will debut a massive omnibus hardcover collecting the artist”s entire landmark crime saga.

In addition, the publisher will bring “Frank Miller: The Art of Sin City” back into print in trade paperback format, and re-release the hardcover edition 1993′s “A Dame to Kill For”. All three are scheduled to arrive on June 25.

“Frank Miller”s Big Damn Sin City” brings together Miller and Lynn Varley”s seven hardboiled tales – “The Hard Goodbye”, “A Dame to Kill For”, “The Big Fat Kill”, “The Yellow Bastard”, “Family Values”, “Booze, Broads & Bullets” and “Hell and Back” – in one 1,344-page volume that Dark Horse contends is “suitable for home defense.”

The omnibus will be accompanied by the softcover edition of the long-out-of-print “Frank Miller: The Art of Sin City”, featuring an introduction by critic R.C. Harvey, and the 212-page “A Dame to Kill For”, in hardcover for the first time in years. See the covers and solicitation text for all three books below.

