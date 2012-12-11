Listen: Frank Ocean covers Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Hey, it’s a rarity that Radiohead plays its own song “Fake Plastic Trees,” so it’s fair that Frank Ocean gave it a shot.

Maybe that was the thinking behind the R&B star’s cover at a Spotify event held last week at New York City”s Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. The fan footage is a bit loud, and Ocean didn’t tackle the WHOLE song, but one gets the idea dude knows the whole thing anyway.

Frank Ocean tied with five other artists for the most Grammy nominations last week with six nods, and will likely take at least a couple of those home with him at the ceremony on Feb. 10.