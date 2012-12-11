Listen: Frank Ocean covers Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

#Frank Ocean #Radiohead
12.11.12 6 years ago

Hey, it’s a rarity that Radiohead plays its own song “Fake Plastic Trees,” so it’s fair that Frank Ocean gave it a shot.

Maybe that was the thinking behind the R&B star’s cover at a Spotify event held last week at New York City”s Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. The fan footage is a bit loud, and Ocean didn’t tackle the WHOLE song, but one gets the idea dude knows the whole thing anyway.

Frank Ocean tied with five other artists for the most Grammy nominations last week with six nods, and will likely take at least a couple of those home with him at the ceremony on Feb. 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean#Radiohead
TAGSfake plastic treesfrank oceanRADIOHEAD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP