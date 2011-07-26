‘Franklin & Bash’ indicted for another TNT season

While the Television Critics Association toured the set of “Rizzoli and Isles” on Tuesday (July 26) morning, TNT grabbed the opportunity to renew the summer legal dramedy “Franklin & Bash.”

TNT has given “Franklin & Bash” a 10-episode order for its second season, targeting a premiere for summer 2012.

“This summer, ‘Franklin & Bash’ has broken out as a hugely entertaining series with great characters, sharp writing and a terrific cast,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming, for TNT, TBS and TCM. “We’re thrilled that the show has drawn such a remarkably strong following and look forward to bringing it back next summer.”

“Franklin & Bash” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer and features Malcolm McDowell, Dana Davis, Kumail Nanjiani, Reed Diamond and Garcelle Beauvais in its supporting cast.

TNT touts a Live + 7 audience of 3.9 million viewers per “Franklin & Bash” episode, which places it among the summer’s Top 5 new basic cable series.

“Franklin & Bash” is the second of TNT’s new summer dramas to earn a second-season renewal, following the alien invasion drama “Falling Skies.”

The renewal also comes soon after TNT’s cancelation of “Men of a Certain Age.”