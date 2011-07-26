‘Franklin & Bash’ indicted for another TNT season

07.26.11 7 years ago
While the Television Critics Association toured the set of “Rizzoli and Isles” on Tuesday (July 26) morning, TNT grabbed the opportunity to renew the summer legal dramedy “Franklin & Bash.”
TNT has given “Franklin & Bash” a 10-episode order for its second season, targeting a premiere for summer 2012.
“This summer, ‘Franklin & Bash’ has broken out as a hugely entertaining series with great characters, sharp writing and a terrific cast,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming, for TNT, TBS and TCM. “We’re thrilled that the show has drawn such a remarkably strong following and look forward to bringing it back next summer.”
“Franklin & Bash” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer and features Malcolm McDowell, Dana Davis, Kumail Nanjiani, Reed Diamond and Garcelle Beauvais in its supporting cast.
TNT touts a Live + 7 audience of 3.9 million viewers per “Franklin & Bash” episode, which places it among the summer’s Top 5 new basic cable series.
“Franklin & Bash” is the second of TNT’s new summer dramas to earn a second-season renewal, following the alien invasion drama “Falling Skies.”
The renewal also comes soon after TNT’s cancelation of “Men of a Certain Age.”

TAGSFRANKLIN & BASHrenewaltnt

