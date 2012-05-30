Police threaten to shut down free Justin Bieber Oslo concert

#Justin Bieber
05.30.12 6 years ago

As NBC is touting  “Justin Bieber Believe: All Around The World,”  a new special on the teen star that will air on June 21, a drama is playing out as the police are threatening to shut down the shoot.

Bieber is in Oslo today and is slated to perform six songs free tonight at 9:20 pm Norway time at the Opera House. The mini-concert will be part of the one-hour “All Around the World” special, which  will combine performance video and behind-the-scenes footage as cameras follow Bieber around the globe promoting the new album, out June 19, and first single, “Boyfriend.”

The doc trails  Bieber as he travels through seven countries in 12 days, ending with a New York City show. However, today in Oslo, the unruly crowd has police saying they will pull the plug. Bieber and his manager, Scooter Braun, have been tweeting to fans all day asking them to calm down. “Norway, please listen to the police,”Bieber tweeted. ” I don”t want anyone getting hurt. I want everything to go to plan, but your safety must come first.”

Bieber was the subject of his own 3D theatrical release, 2011″s “Never Say Never,” which followed him on his 2010 concert tour.

“Justin Bieber Believe: All Around the World” is produced by Ian Stewart with Done and Dusted Productions.

We’ll update the situation later.

