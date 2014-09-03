“Fresh Prince”s” Alfonso Ribeiro, Lea Thompson are expected to go “Dancing”

Ribeiro and the “Back to the Future” star are reportedly joining a cast that includes Olympian Lolo Jones, soap opera hunk Anotonio abato Jr. and Janel Parrish from “Pretty Little Liars.”

Look at Allison Williams as NBC”s “Peter Pan”

“I was all ready to cut my hair,” she explains on Instagram, “then was told by the folks who actually know what they”re doing that a wig works better for everybody.”

Kaley Cuoco posts a “nude” photo to Instagram

See “The Big Bang Theory” star”s reaction to the celebrity leaked nudity scandal.

CNN orders “This is Life with Lisa Ling”

Ling”s new investigative documentary series looks a lot like her old Oprah Winfrey Network documentary series. It will “introduce viewers to sub-cultures and communities that are unusual, extraordinary and sometimes dangerous.”

Why “Survivor” is ditching Redemption Island

Producers had a better idea – revive Exile Island.

Jemaine Clement: My new HBO project has nothing to do with “Flight of the Conchords”

Clement and “Conchords” director Taika Waititi are working on a completely different project for HBO.

Ranking all 236 episodes of “Friends”

“The One with the Prom Video” is No. 1.

“The Birthday Boys” is returning with a bunch of big names, including Fabio

Dana Carvey, Tony Hale, Sandra Bernhard, Ellie Kember, Paul Scheer, Jack Black, Casey Wilson, Doris Roberts, Fred Willard and Fabio are among the guest-stars for Season of the IFC series from Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk.

Meredith Vieira gives Jimmy Fallon a tour of her talk show set – across the hall

Vieira and Fallon will be working in close proximity to one another.