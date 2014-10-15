“Friends” is coming to Netflix on New Year”s Day

In announcing that all 10 seasons will be on Netflix starting on Jan 1, 2015, Netflix released a special music video featuring Gunther and The Rembrandts.

How big a game-changer is HBO”s standalone service?

“HBO may just have unleashed the dragon,” as James Poniewozik put it, for an a la carte paradise where viewers could choose the programming they want without costly cable packages.

“Breaking Bad” car wash is being used in a New Mexico political ad voiced by “Gomie”

Steve Michael Quezada has lent his voice to a state auditor race.

“Marry Me” has a strong debut, “The Flash” holds up in Week 2

About 7.8 million watched the rom-com starring Casey Wilson and Ken Marino.

Watch Shonda Rhimes play a Beer Pong Queen on “The Mindy Project”

“Writing's how I pay the bills, but my passion is beer pong,” said Rhimes, who, like Mindy, is a Dartmouth alum.

“The Real” is a hit, even beating Meredith Vieira

The ethnically diverse take on “The View” format has taken off in its key 25 to 54 female demographic.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck taking a break from “Fox and Friends” after undergoing surgery

Steve Doocy wouldn”t offer any details on Hasselbeck”s surgery.

Kathy Bates is one of 3 “American Horror Story” actresses asked to return next season

Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson have also been asked back, yet Bates hasn”t decided if she”ll return.

“Family Feud” contestant embarrasses her husband by bringing up his anatomy

“If you could change one part of your husband's body, what would it be?”

CNN cancels Rachel Nichols” “Unguarded”

The former ESPN host will continue on as a sports reporter for the cable news network.

Stephen Colbert & Neil Young sing a duet

Watch “Neil Young and Crazy Host” perform “Who”s Gonna Stand Up (And Save the Earth).”

Syfy greenlights “Dark Matter”

The writers behind “Stargate” are adopting the graphic novel of the same name about a “crew of a derelict spaceship (that) is awakened from stasis with no memories of who they are or how they got on board.”