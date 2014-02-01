‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer heading to ABC with new comedy ‘Irreversible’

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer is heading back to TV.

The actor has signed on to star in the comedy pilot “Irreversible” for ABC, being produced by Peter Tolan and Sony Pictures TV. Schwimmer will also produce.

“Irreversible” will follow the trials and tribulations of self-centered couple Andy (Schwimmer) and Sarah (yet to be cast). Much of the dialogue will be improvised by the cast. It’s based on the Israeli series “Bilti Hafich.”

According to Deadline, Schwimmer’s deal with ABC features a future pilot directing commitment.

After “Friends,” Schwimmer has spent much of his time behind the camera, directing features such as “Run, Fatboy, Run” and episodes of TV series including “Little Britain U.S.A.” and “Joey,” starring his “Friends” co-star Matt LeBlanc.

Schwimmer has also recently directed two pilots, with last season”s “Growing Up Fisher” being picked up by NBC.

As an actor, Schwimmer has appeared on TV comedies including “30 Rock,” “Entourage” and “Curb Your Enthusiam.”