‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer heading to ABC with new comedy ‘Irreversible’

#David Schwimmer #Friends
02.01.14 5 years ago

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer is heading back to TV.

The actor has signed on to star in the comedy pilot “Irreversible” for ABC, being produced by Peter Tolan and Sony Pictures TV. Schwimmer will also produce.

“Irreversible” will follow the trials and tribulations of self-centered couple Andy (Schwimmer) and Sarah (yet to be cast). Much of the dialogue will be improvised by the cast. It’s based on the Israeli series “Bilti Hafich.”

According to Deadline, Schwimmer’s deal with ABC features a future pilot directing commitment. 

After “Friends,” Schwimmer has spent much of his time behind the camera, directing features such as “Run, Fatboy, Run” and episodes of TV series including “Little Britain U.S.A.” and “Joey,” starring his “Friends” co-star Matt LeBlanc.

Schwimmer has also recently directed two pilots, with last season”s “Growing Up Fisher” being picked up by NBC.

As an actor, Schwimmer has appeared on TV comedies including “30 Rock,” “Entourage” and “Curb Your Enthusiam.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Schwimmer#Friends
TAGSABCDAVID SCHWIMMERFriendsIrreversible

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP