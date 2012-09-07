‘Fringe’ series finale date announced, maybe

09.07.12 6 years ago
FOX’s cult favorite sci-fi drama “Fringe” may have a series finale date set, but don’t necessarily mark your calendar in pen.
On Thursday night, “Fringe” showrunner J.H. Wyman tweeted to a follower that “Fringe” will wrap its five-season run on Friday, February 1. 
That’s at least plausible, but we’re hesitant to guarantee that date.
Why the hesitation? Well, for one thing, FOX declined to confirm that the finale was set on the schedule in stone, while FOX chief Kevin Reilly told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour this summer that a January finale date was likely. That obviously could have changed.
“Fringe” has 13 remaining episodes and a February 1 would be the season’s 19th Friday, including the September 28 premiere. Even if you include a couple baseball preemptions and logical repeats like the day after Thanksgiving, that’s still more prolongation of the season than many fans might have anticipated.
So for now, fans can keep in mind Wyman’s February 1 date and just continue to assume a finale in the first quarter of 2013.

Around The Web

TAGSFINALEFoxFringeJH Wyman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP