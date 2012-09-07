‘Fringe’ series finale date announced, maybe

FOX’s cult favorite sci-fi drama “Fringe” may have a series finale date set, but don’t necessarily mark your calendar in pen.

On Thursday night, “Fringe” showrunner J.H. Wyman tweeted to a follower that “Fringe” will wrap its five-season run on Friday, February 1.

That’s at least plausible, but we’re hesitant to guarantee that date.

Why the hesitation? Well, for one thing, FOX declined to confirm that the finale was set on the schedule in stone, while FOX chief Kevin Reilly told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour this summer that a January finale date was likely. That obviously could have changed.

“Fringe” has 13 remaining episodes and a February 1 would be the season’s 19th Friday, including the September 28 premiere. Even if you include a couple baseball preemptions and logical repeats like the day after Thanksgiving, that’s still more prolongation of the season than many fans might have anticipated.

So for now, fans can keep in mind Wyman’s February 1 date and just continue to assume a finale in the first quarter of 2013.