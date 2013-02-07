‘Fringe’ star books a ‘Good Wife’ guest turn

In his first big TV role since concluding the five-season run of “Fringe,” John Noble has filmed a guest turn on CBS’ “The Good Wife.”
Star Julianna Margulies spilled the John Noble means on a conference call with international reporters, according to TVGuide Canada.
Apparently Noble has already shot the part, set for Episode 18, as a mysterious man from Alicia’s past.
“He comes on as a man that I have flashbacks [about], because he”s a client that I used to take care of all the time,” Margulies said. “He”s a very interesting character who is sort of a brilliant techie guy that constantly sues people. He just elevated the part to such a different level, it was remarkable to work with him and just a pleasure to have on set.”
In his 100-episode run as Walter Bishop on FOX’s “Fringe,” Noble regularly topped Emmy Snubs lists. Now he’s dropping by one of the most Emmy-friendly shows on TV. “The Good Wife” has landed guest-acting Emmy nominations for Michael J. Fox, Dylan Baker, Martha Plimpton [a winner last year] and, before he became a regular, Alan Cumming, in addition to wins for stars Margulies and Archie Panjabi, plus nominations for Christine Baranski and Josh Charles. That’s a lot of Emmy attention.
Other credits for Noble include “24,” Science’s “Dark Matters” and his role as Denethor in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
