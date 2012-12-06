Gandalf and Frodo reunite at ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”s New York premiere

Frodo and Gandalf meet again.

After starring in all three “Lord of the Rings” films together, Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen reunited at the New York premiere of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the first installment of Peter Jackson’s latest (and last, we think) Tolkien trilogy. Jackson himself was also in attendance to support the film, alongside “Hobbit” stars including Martin “Bilbo” Freeman, Andy “Gollum” Serkis and Richard “Thorin” Armitage.

As an added bonus, “Lord of the Rings” star Liv “Arwen” Tyler also made an appearance at the film’s big Gotham debut, mirroring the half-Elven beauty by seemingly not aging a day since the “Return of the King” hit theaters nearly a decade ago.

You can check out all the red carpet photos in the gallery below.



“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.