From ‘Darkman’ to ‘The Dark Knight’: 25 greatest superhero movies of all time

It seems hard to believe that there could even be 25 films in the superhero genre that would be worth putting on a list at this point, much less enough that there are worthy titles I feel were left off, but that's where we are in 2014.
As the reviews started rolling in for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” with many people calling it the best superhero movie ever made, we decided to throw the question out to the entire HitFix staff to ask people to rank their favorite films in the genre. We did this several years ago with the top ten, but at this point, we felt like the roster was deep enough to ask people to vote for their favorite 25.
What surprised me is just how much variety there were in the answers. There are many films that were on my list that didn't make the final tally, and that was true with everyone. What surprised me more were some of the titles that made the list. I may be a big fan of Ang Lee's “Hulk,” but I totally understand why not everyone feels the same way. I was happy to see so much support for it.
At this point, it's becoming clear that there is no single way to approach making a superhero movie. I love the playful tone of the Marvel films, but I also like the intentional absurdity of “Batman Returns” or the ultra-seriousness of “The Dark Knight” or the aggressive weirdness of “Watchmen,” and I think it would be a shame if there was only one tone that we accepted for these movies.
Moving forward, we're no doubt going to see more and more experimentation with form. I'm excited to see what Edgar Wright does with “Ant-Man,” but I hope that's just one step as more and more filmmakers try telling these stories through personal filters. The reasons I love my favorite runs of my favorite comics come down to the ways the storytellers approached the characters. The more people who try new things in superhero films, the more other people will be willing to take risks or try new things.
As always, I'm sure you're going to agree with some titles and disagree with others. By all means, wade in and let's debate it in the comments below.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is in theaters now.
the moment you put Ang Lee’s hulk on this list I stopped. Are you kidding me?
It’s a very good movie and more thought provoking than most of the recent movies under a Marvel banner.
Sorry JR but the only thought that movie brings out of people is “How long is this incredibly boring movie?”
HULK is terrible. From the terrible acting, to the lack of a refined villain, story, motivation, horrible final conflict… hulk poodles. HULK POODLES.
Just because he’s a hero with father issues doesn’t mean it’s thought provoking. All super heroes have father issues.
HULK is underrated. It’s one of the most visually striking superhero films and is far superior to the MCU film.
I personally haven’t seen it, but from the discussions I’ve read, similar to Man of Steel, people either hate it or they love it.
Ang Lee’s Hulk is in my Top 10 list. It is the only Hulk film there is worth watching.
I liked HULK a lot too, even though there’s a lot of stuff in it that doesn’t ‘work’. It’s got some beautiful moments and a real personality.
Ang Lee’s Hulk is the first film that came to mind as the most deserving. I was expecting it to not be on the list because its extremely underrated and proves how utterly stupid people are to not appreciate it. You are a pathetic human if you hate Ang Lee’s Hulk.
Watchmen: What?! They put didn’t have a giant squid attack New York at the end? What a betrayal of the comic book?
Man of Steel: What?! Superman has to kill Zod to prevent more death? What a betrayal of the comic book?
Man of Steel 2: What?! They don’t have a hugely chested actress playing Wonder Woman? What a betrayal of the comic book?
Fantastic Four: What?! The Human Torch isn’t white? What a betrayal of the comic book?
Amazing Spider-Man: What?! They allude to, but don’t say Uncle Ben’s famous line? What a betrayal of the comic book?
Ang Lee’s Hulk: What? Bruce Banner is the result of some genetic experiment overseen by Thunderbolt Ross, where his father David Banner (Played by mugshot worthy Nick Nolte) performs strange and weird experiments on his own DNA (which is, of course, why Bruce becomes becomes the Hulk) and kills his wife and son’s mother before blowing up the base in a green mushroom cloud. Later in life, David gets back a Bruce, who is now a bike-riding introvert with big attachment issues, by reinserting himself into his life and attacks Betty Ross with…hulk poodles. Josh Lucas plays the most one-dimensional villain ever put to film and wants to capture the Hulk for 2 extremely unoriginal reasons 1) He wants to make money! 2) He used to be Betty’s boyfriend. Meanwhile, The Hulk (who looks like a green CGI marshmallow and actually grows bigger as he gets more angry) eventually gets to battle his father, who has become kind of like The Absorbing Man / Electro, but not really, in a spectacular non-battle that has been arranged by the US Army who, although thinking that these two beings are just so incredibly dangerous that they could kill humanity, decided that they should put them in a big abandoned hanger together.
Sounds like a classic! Sure, they changed everything that we love about the classic character, but they were just “trying something different.”
MJAYP99: For a second I thought you were trying to point out how ridiculously rigid/repetitive/predictable people can be when they complain about comic book adaptations, but then you just became those people.
The best semi-defense of “Hulk” I’ve read was from Film Crit Hulk himself, and it boiled down to this: that is a movie with big ideas that takes a property, gives it a unique vision, and swings for the fences really trying to DO something. It’s a mess that ultimately fails at a lot of what it’s trying to do, but it’s an interesting failure, and I’m not sorry I watched it. It’s a super hero movie but an auteur director (and this is maybe why we haven’t really gotten another one of those since).
SAMK: That is a very fair criticism of my response. I was just trying to point out that I can’t understand the inconsistency of some comic book fans freaking out over small changes (Spider-man can’t have boots with athletic shoe bottoms!), but yet somehow HUGE changes to the DNA (no pun indented) of the main characters in this movie just quickly glossed over. I have always found that inconsistency amusing.
Poodle. Singular. The other dogs were different breeds. Why does none of the haters get that simple fact right? (Also are dogs, that turn into horrifying creatures really that more silly than a guy who turns into a green giant when he gets angry?)
@X Good argument! If they disagree with you, just call them stupid and pathetic! Makes sense!
The kind of fans who make those complaints probably aren’t fans of HULK. Fans of HULK probably (generally) aren’t the type to make those complaints of other comic adaptations.
Also, whatever HULK’s sins, I don’t think you can accuse it of “changing everything we love about the classic character” since what people love about Hulk is that he’s on the run from the government / when he get’s mad he gets big & green & smashes stuff. All of that is in the film.
The opening scene of Hulk, combined with Elfman’s score are worth the ticket price alone. This movie has stuck with me since the first time I saw it. On the other hand, I can barely rmember the 2008 film.
I read Film Crit Hulk’s writeup a while ago. It’s a pretty honest assessment. I liked it more than him I guess.
All: I can definitely get behind the opinion that Lee’s Hulk is a bit of a mess. But man, what a beautiful mess, and a noble attempt by an artist to try something new and different, that at least says something. (And even though it’s a mess, I think it’s a strong movie and, in my own opinion, not worth being slagged off just because it’s not 100% faithful to the comics. I’ll never get why/how that can be a valid point of criticism if something succeeds on its own merits without totally breaking the concept, but I guess the rub is that we all feel differently about what breaks the concept.)
@MJAYP99: Fair enough. I hope my response wasn’t offensive, but my apologies if it was. I wonder if the danger in this type of thinking is assuming that one side of an argument shares all of the same opinions/beliefs?
@SAMK No apologies needed! I was being honest and appreciative of a well made counterpoint.
No Man of Steel? Really? Are you kidding me? You put Hulk, Blade 2, Darkman, and the first Captain America on the list, but not Man of Steel? I don’t think I’ll ever get over the shock.
Man of Steel has severe pacing problems, character problems, a final act that is ridiculous and a villain that makes really dumb choices. The fact they don’t just colonize one of the other 9 planets in the solar system and turn it into krypton or any other world that they come across is ridiculous.
It was on my list! And Drew’s, too, I imagine.
Man of Steel wasn’t good, that’s why
I’m not sure where the hate for Man of Steel comes from. The destructive final battle? Really? I guess people don’t want spectacle in their blockbusters anymore?
Seems to be a very devisive film. I’m not surprised it’s not on here. People that like it probably put it just outside the top ten and people that don’t like it obviously won’t have it on there at all. When averaged out, it makes sense that it’s not there.
Having said that, I’m one of the rare people that doesn’t love it or hate it. As MRidge predicted, the final act really brought the overall film down for me. It felt like I was watching a video game with no consequences for all the destruction.
the first 45 minutes of man of steel were amazing and moving. then suddenly, they switched the channel to WWE The Michael Bay Experience.
I would argue that it was right to keep it off the list, even though I enjoyed much about it.
The Krypton moments and Russell Crowe’s Jor-El were fantastic – I would have actually liked it if they spent a bit more time there rather than rushing it. And Superman’s first flight was great. Also can’t argue about the spectacle, but it did seem I cared more about the fictional population being pummeled than Superman did.
Overall it was all pretty dour and weighty and missing that endearing aspect of Superman – he’s willing to go all in for humanity all the while reassuring us mere mortals with a wink and a nod.
So while it has great aspects (the best part for me is it brought Superman back to the screen)I think the movies chosen are more faithful to the characters.
My problem with Man of Steel isn’t really the final act (I have the same issues with it that most people do), but with everything that came before. The Batman Begins approach to it all felt disjointed and never got me into Superman’s POV and made me empathize with him. Batman Begins did a great job of weaving the different timelines in an organic way, not so much here. It was basically Superman wandering around being mopey – cue random flashback. When he finally gets to put on the suit and discover his powers, it never feels earned but just the next stop in the plot of the movie.
Oh….so this explains why Tapley has been constantly live tweeting Iron Man/Thor movies.
Actually no, I just wanted to revisit all the MCU films in a relatively short period of time.
The greatest superhero movie of all time isn’t even on this list. Surely there must be more love out there for “Batman Returns”.
But then, group polls aren’t perfection. They’re consensus.
That was the one I missed the most.
My top three would be Batman Returns, Hulk and Watchmen.
I liked that one too.
Wow. I know everything’s subjective, but there is some… wow… with this list.
That y’all have Burton’s unwieldy and terribly-aged Batman instead of the FAR SUPERIOR Batman: Mask of the Phantasm on this list is a mistake.
The fact that y’all put that film in the Top-5 makes the list ridiculous.
Not even including Hulk on the list is as ridiculous as Batman’89 in the Top-5.
Come on guys. Be better. :-P
Burton’s Batman is a treasure. TRUTH.
So many quibbles with this list I can’t even name them all, but Burton’s Batman at #4 is madness. I appreciate it for what it is and what it meant for the genre and I’m glad it exists, but wow. I’d give it #4 on a list of all time greatest Batman movies.
Man of Steel? nah, the dark knight rises not being top 25? Now that is shocking. It’s better than Thor at least
Also… Hulk & Batman’89 but no Man of Steel?
I think, for the sake of transparency, much like ESPN does with their NFL Power Rankings, y’all should publish a page that has everyone’s Top-25 list available for viewing.
So we can then mock at will.
Unless y’all are skeerd.
I too would be interested to see the individual lists. Anyone put “Chronicle” on theirs? That would easily make my top 10.
Oh, dude… CHRONICLE!!! Damn, that’s definitely a Top-25 choice for sure.
WAY BETTER than snoozefest Hulk and don’t-stop-to-think-about-how-stupid-this-film-is Batman’89.
“Not even including Hulk on the list is as ridiculous as Batman’89 in the Top-5.”
“Also… Hulk & Batman’89 but no Man of Steel?”
Which is it, Matt, did we include Hulk or didn’t we?
To say nothing of the fact that those two statements seem to clash vis a vis whatever your opinion of Hulk may be.
Kris,
You’re right, in that the sentence structure deserves an “awk” attached to it (if I were being graded).
What I was trying to say, is that having Batman’89 on the list is more ridiculous than including Hulk on the list at all.
As someone more succinctly stated, Hulk is poorly paced, badly acted, with no clear villainous presence, and substitutes actual substance with run of the mill daddy issues.
Also, that film, more than most superhero films, needs us to buy into coincidence far too much for anything to work.
And Hulk Poodles. Ugh.
As for Batman’89, where to begin? When the film came out, it was a revelation. Why? Because the last Batman in a visual medium to which most of us had last been exposed was Superfriend. Or the 1960’s, campy television show. So Burton’s Batman was so radically different that we somehow bought into the notion that it was “better.”
But like Kevin Smith once said (back before he started smoking copious amounts of weed and still said things that made sense), it’s obvious Burton had never read a single Batman story before making the film.
Batman’89 is not Batman. People whined a bitched about Superman killing Zod in Man of Steel because, “Superman doesn’t kill.”
Those people are wrong. Superman HAS killed. He doesn’t like to do so. But he does. And in Superman II, those same whiners like to forget that a fully-powered Superman murders a depowered Zod by throwing him down an icy chasm. Murders. Not like in Man of Steel, where he had no choice.
But I digress. Superman’s “code” when it comes to killing has always been less absolute when it comes to Batman’s.
Batman does not kill. Ever. Bruce Wayne is Batman because he’s still that 8 year old boy that never wants to see another person killed again if he could help it. And that includes the bad guys.
There are times in the film where Batman enters a situation fully intending to kill the Joker and his gang, and does. When he goes to Axis Chemicals to blow it up. We see the Batmobile kill at least four gang members. When he tries to kill the joker with 20mm cannons and missiles from the Batwing (and he misses… how is THAT possible???). When he’s on the tower, he throws a gang member off the top through the bell tower. And then, instead of saving the Joker, which is what the actual Batman would do, he drops him.
That doesn’t even get into the ridiculousness of Joker “making” Batman by being the guy who kills the Waynes. Hulk needed us to buy into some ridiculous coincidence, but this is worse. And it breaks Drew’s rule about everything in the superhero’s world being connected to a degree that it shrinks the world down to minuscule level.
And if the pacing in Hulk is slow, the pacing in Batman’89 is glacial. And half the movie doesn’t make sense. Alfred betrays Bruce’s greatest secret… just because? Think about how that makes absolutely no sense. It’s just one of many examples about how this whole film is character servicing the plot as opposed to plot used to service character.
And let’s not even talk about Nicholson collecting a paycheck by acting like “Crazy Jack,” mixing his performances in The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Phoned-in and hammy don’t go well together.
The film has not aged well, and it doesn’t hold up in comparison to TDK Trology. It came out at a certain point in some of our lives where I completely understand why there is a large segment of people who love it. The best thing Batman’89 has going for it is that it’s the first film since Superman and Superman II that attempted to take superheros seriously. But that doesn’t hide the fact that it’s not a well-made film, outside of set design and music.
We all have nostalgia goggles. I don’t want to attack that. Love what you love. To this day, I love The Beastmaster with all my heart. I know it’s not a great film by any definition, but when I hear the opening bars of that distinctive main theme, I get a thrill.
And hey, speaking of music, Danny Elfman’s score is the last, truly great superhero film score. The Zimmer & Friends TDK Trilogy scores and Man of Steel score were pretty decent, but nothing as iconic as here in Batman’89. So there’s that. I’m holding out hope Bryan Tyler can give us something spectacular with Avengers: Age of Ultron, as his Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World scores were easily the best of the Marvel Universe so far.
I maintain that Batman’89 is nowhere near as good a Batman film as Mask of the Phantasm, which may be the most true representation of the comic book Batman on film that exists.
Conroy and Hamill ARE Batman and Joker. Or at least the best versions of them we’ve yet seen.
Chronicle was fantastic and blows away a good chunk of this list.
And regardless of the hate for Man of Steel here, I LOVED that movie. Saw it twice and still got choked up. This is the story of how a man becomes a man. How his father (or in this case fathers) can help determine that path. Wisdom. Weighty choices. Choosing a path and sticking to it. Ownership. Responsibility. Code of ethics. How you can have more power than anyone else, but strive to do the right thing no matter the cost to yourself. How sometimes you must make choices that could very well destroy you. This was an incredible movie and I’m sad for those of you that missed the messages within.
I agree that ‘Watchmen’ will hold up well but I still think that the film may have been produced too early. It really should have been to the superhero film genre what the original book was to the superhero comic genre.The film did to a minor degree (like the costume choices you alluded to) but I think it could have been more.
Is there a better possible version of “Watchmen”?
And I ask this as someone who did not particularly love that movie. But I feel like it took a property that really and truly was unfilmable and did probably the best with it that could be done.
The Crow should’ve been Number One.
Counterpoint: The Crow shouldn’t have even been on the list.
The Crow should’ve been #1.
Counterpoint – The Crow should not have been on the list.
I’d personally have put Avengers at the top of the list, but I’m partial to the Marvel approach.
I think “The Dark Knight” (and indeed, the entire Nolan/Bale trilogy) is highly overrated. Yes, Ledger’s Joker is transcendent, and Oldman and Caine both give great performances. But the film itself is too dreary and tedious to be any real *fun*.
Who says that all comic book movies have to be “fun”?
I did. Just now. :)
(Obviously, I’m talking about my own personal preferences. You are, of course, free to enjoy the things you enjoy.)
By the time we got to X2, I suspected that X-Men: First Class wasn’t going to show just because I didn’t think you would put it as the best X-Men movie. Color me pleasantly surprised to see it at #7.
I’m a bit surprised that The Dark Knight Rises didn’t at least make it somewhere after the 20’s. Sure, it’s no where near as good as it’s predecessor, but it’s still better than a few others you have listed here.
If Darkman (I love the movie) is eligible for a list like this than where is the original RoboCop?
Hmm, I’m going to allow this.
*sigh
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS is not a reboot.
Its the same characters and stories we’ve had for FOURTEEN YEARS now.
…oh, forget it.
With this Mystique spin-off and MORE X-Men movies scheduled, we’re going to be stuck with this version for at least THREE more Olympics.
*throws hands up in air and weeps
Get in touch with your family and friends and have fun and relish this Mother’s Day with Ambrosial Cakes and Chocolates gift Hamper. Just look at this online store and Deliver Chocolates and Cakes to Germany at low price.
Write a comment…Get in touch with your family and friends and have fun and relish this Mother’s Day with Ambrosial Cakes and Chocolates gift Hamper. Just look at this online store and Deliver Chocolates and Cakes to Germany at low price.
“Superman II” instead of “Man of Steel”? Are you fucking kidding me? That movie is fucking horrible. Also, the best scene in “Watchmen” is the opening credits. The movie never gets better than that. And, “The Dark Knight”? Are you shitting me? It took everything “Batman Begins” got right and threw it out the window. The greatest thing about TDK is Heath Ledger. Everything else slow roasted shit.
Have you watched the Richard Donner cut of Superman II? For me, this is the definitive version of the film.
Batman a little too high I think, and Hellboy 2 and Chronicle should’ve been on the list. Am I the only one that loved Iron Man 3 though? I know some people didn’t like the stuff with the Mandarin, but I have no attachment to the character, and I thought the film was very successful at doing a high – tech action comedy with pathos.
I loved Iron Man 3. I would have preferred to see it over Iron Man, actually.
Also pleasantly surprised how high the first Captain America came in. It was one of my favourites of the Marvel movies and I’ve always thought it hasn’t been quite as appreciated as most of the other ones.
While I will disagree with the order of these films, I am more or less satisfied with every film on this list. I wouldn’t necessarily pick all of these films, but I can see why they were included.
I’m most happy to see Unbreakable and Ang Lee’s Hulk on this list and The Dark Knight ranked as #1.
Ang Lee’s Hulk is a terribly polarizing film, but I loved it. It is definitely in my top 10.
Good List I really have to say. Only the original Superman Part 1 which I watched recently might have been a bit high up. Also where’s Condorman?
OH yeah… and the bad blood cgi effects ruined Blade 2. It was great in the first part. Since then awful.
The fact that Incredibles is ahead of Avengers just breaks my head. Incredibles is a cartoon, it shouldn’t even be on this list.
Oh, you’re one of those people? Hasn’t Pixar disproved the notion that animated films aren’t real films several times over?
I haven’t seen everything on this list, but of the ones I have, I didn’t hate anything. There are some I see as overrated, but nothing that sends me into knee jerk angry comment mode. So good on you for that.
Particularly glad to see that Man of Steel wasn’t on here. That one just dropped on HBO, so I made a good faith effort to rewatch it to see if my opinions had changed at all, and I couldn’t even get through it again.
Really? That’s hard to comprehend.
Thanks for the needless gender antagonism in your write-up on the Avengers.
Why is it that whenever an entertainment outlet ranks superhero movies, so many of the participants feel the need to be “cooler than the list” and choose movies that aren’t really superhero films.
Unbreakable? The Crow? Darkman? Blade II? Kick-Ass? The Rocketeer? I don’t know, is this really the kind of movie we’re talking about when we say “superhero movie?” Can we really take a list seriously that includes Darkman but not The Dark Knight Rises? This thing reeks of hipsters trying to outdo each other with the most subversive selection possible.
Unbreakable is clearly about a superhero. The Crow, Blade II, Kick-Ass and the Rocketeer are all honest to god comic book superheros, and Darkman very clearly plays like a superhero origin story. I’m not sure what your requirements would be? Only spandex allowed?
Far out. Regardless of rankings, I’d have gone for Thor 2, Hellboy 2 and Burton Batman 2 over all of their respective part ones.
My thoughts (for what it matters…which means it doesn’t): Hulk is a over-rated because of Ang Lee. The Ed Norton Hulk is much better.
Iron Man 3 should be on the list…just for pure enjoyment level. And even though it is brand new, Captain America: Winter Soldier my be my new favorite Superhero film. Great balance of all things required (character, dialogue, villain, humor, action). I think it will grow in esteem a time goes on.
You didn’t include *random superhero movie*!!! How can you not have exactly the same taste that I have??? This list is bollocks because it isn’t exactly like the one I have formed in my head. You guys suck.
Wow! I like to think of myself as a big fan of super hero movies, but from this list, it seems there are many I still need to see. Darkman, The Crow, the Blade movies, etc. And there are still others I need to see again because it’s been so many years I’d practically be seeing them for the first time, like Rocketeer and the 1989 Batman.
While many on this list wouldn’t make my Top 10, I think all the movies that would make my Top 10 are represented within this list, so I can’t complain (though I have to wonder if anyone now who watches the original Superman for the first time would actually like it; I didn’t see it until I was in my late 20s and I found it difficult to enjoy, to put it charitably).
Nice list. I was very happy to see the Crow has not yet been forgotten. Loved that movie. So much.
God Bless you for not putting MAN OF STEEL on that list.
Although, I’m afraid that the film will be looked upon with kinder eyes in the future.
Not because it deserves it, but because of the weird phenomenon arising where people believe they’re being more mature and ‘real’ by giving positive spins to anything that is supposedly being questioned and/or criticized.
In time, MAN OF STEEL will join these other titles in the sun.
In time, it will help us NOT achieve wonders.
I don’t get the MOS hate. I’m the biggest Superman fan there is and I loved it.
I’m with you Mulderism. I find the vitriol baffling.
The thing that always bugs me about the people who proclaim their devotion for Ang Lee’s Hulk is how they always bring up how striking it was that he used comic book style paneling with split screens and superimposed images. My problem with that is at no point do the “panels” reflect anything that a comic artist would focus on. Split screen shots of the same pair of hands turning the same toggle switches would have a comic artist laughed out of the building, but Ang Lee does it and it is supposed to be brilliant. I thought the movie was irritating and Eric Bana was incredibly bland in a role that offered almost nothing for him to work with.
Well that’s a style thing that could’ve been applied to any comic book movie. It didn’t bother me.
Bill Bixby’s The Death of the Incredible Hulk 1990 should be on the list.
no Batman Returns? not even a top 10 spot? Bad…
Loved the inclusion of Darkman and the Rocketeer, and agree totally with the top three, and that the Dark Knight is probably the best superhero film so far. Some notable omissions:
– The Wolverine (the one that came out last year – very well done, although the ending was a bit of a let down)
– Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (just awesome, and I think this qualifies as much as a superhero movie as anything else on the list)
– Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (probably the best Batman movie after Dark Knight, and certainly nailed the feel of Batman more than any other film, live or animated)
Alan,
You are right on with your Superman The Movie observation. The “Can You Read My Mind” scene brings an otherwise perfect movie to a horribly shrieking halt. Your observation deserves you one “HODOR!”
Wow! I could make a top 15 list but I can’t do any further because I haven’t seen some the films. The Hulk (2003) would not be in it that is for sure. When it comes to the top 5, it gets tough.
My top 5:
5. X2 – Powerful and timeless topic. And say whatever you want about the styling, but Mystique & Nightcrawler still rule.
3. Hellboy* – Loved the fantasy, imagery and story.
3. Batman Returns* – Purrrfectly charmingingly Burton. Course a little batty too… ;)
2. Spidey 2 – Life itself makes being a superhero just so damn hard!
1. Incredibles – So muchly incredibly fun fun fun!
Wow! My top 3* came all came out in 2004! Nice.
*I’m giving Hellboy & Batman Returns a tie for 3, BR has a slight edge wrt re-watchability – but not enough to really separate rank in my mind.
And HM goes to Thor – light-hearted revelry & Asgaard was quite uh, heavenly. Not to mention good ol’ sibling rivalry, w/ of course, the magnetic Loki(!).
Ang Lee’s Hulk is not better than Watchmen. Fuck you.
Ang Lee’s Hulk should NOT be on here. It ruins the list!
Only Drew McWeeny could give Man of Steel a perfect review…better than Winter Solider and then leave it off a top 25 list. How can anyone take your reviews seriously Drew?
The picks are averaged over ALL the critics. It’s not just one persons list. Maybe read the article first.
Such lists have to be subjective, obviously, and I surely don’t agree that “Thor” is THAT great or that Burton’s “Batman” should be in the top 10. But I’m glad that Lee’s “Hulk” is there – great movie, highly underrated (IMO it should be even higher than it is) – and “The Dark Knight” is obviously number one. :)
Oh, and that’s awesome that “Man of Steel” isn’t there. HORRIBLE movie, simply HORRIBLE!!!
“Singer managed to crack the code on how to do an ensemble movie where every character is a main character”. And you put that right beside a picture of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. AYFKM? He was the ONLY main character in EVERY movie except for First Class.