From ‘Ringer’ to ‘Vampire Diaries,’ The CW sets Fall 2011 premieres

With fewer premiere dates to announce than any other network, it’s no surprise that The CW is the first network to reveal its Fall 2011 launch schedule.

It’s also no surprise that The CW is looking to get a bit of a head start on its network brethren, kicking the season off with “90210” and the new Sarah Michelle Gellar drama “Ringer” premiering on Tuesday, September 13.

The premieres will continue the next night with the new celebrity confrontation reality series “H8R” leading into the first all-star season of “America’s Next Top Model” on Wednesday, September 14.

The CW’s top-rated series “The Vampire Diaries” will kick off its third season on Thursday, September 15 leading into the logical companion series, “The Secret Circle,” also from Kevin Williamson and also from an L.J. Smith series.

The CW won’t bring its new Friday — “Nikita” and “Supernatural” — back until the following week, September 23. And there will be a slightly longer wait for the Monday, September 26 premiere of Monday dramas “Gossip Girl” and the Rachel Bilson small-town medical dramedy “Hart of Dixie.”

Here’s the premiere schedule if you prefer lists to paragraphs:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM RINGER (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

8:00-9:00 PM H8R (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

8:00-9:00 PM THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE SECRET CIRCLE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8:00-9:00 PM NIKITA (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8:00-9:00 PM GOSSIP GIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HART OF DIXIE (Series Premiere)