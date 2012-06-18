From ‘X Factor’ to ‘Fringe,’ FOX sets its 2012 fall premieres

After NBC announced its calendar-defying premiere dates last week, FOX has unveiled a much more conventional and condensed roll-out for its 2012 fall premieres.

FOX is starting its premieres on Wednesday, September 12 with the launch of the revamped “The X Factor,” featuring a two-hour dose of the new judging panel led by Britney Spears and Demi Lovato. The “X Factor” premiere will continue the following night, paired with the season premiere of the new-look “Glee.”

The network’s Monday line-up will launch on September 17, with “Bones” returning and “The Mob Doctor” beginning its series run.

The following week, on Tuesday, September 25, FOX will use a double-helping of “New Girl” at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to launch 8:30 comedy “Ben and Kate” and 9:30 comedy “The Mindy Project.” Regular 8 p.m. occupant “Raising Hope” will premiere on October 2.

The final season of “Fringe” will kick off on Friday, September 28, following a new episode of “Kitchen Nightmares.” The Gordon Ramsay show will remain at 8 p.m. until the October 26 premiere of the slightly revamped “Touch.”

FOX’s reliable Animation Domination block will start on Sunday, September 30, with season premieres for “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “American Dad.” The season premiere of “The Cleveland Show” at 7:30 is being held til October 7.

If you prefer your premieres in a more list-y format:

Fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

Wednesday, Sept. 12

8:00-10:00 PM THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part One)

Thursday, Sept. 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE MOB DOCTOR (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL (Special All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM BEN AND KATE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Series Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 PM RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BEN AND KATE

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT

Sunday, Oct. 7

7:30-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

Friday, Oct. 26

8:00-9:00 PM TOUCH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE