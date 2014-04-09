‘Frozen’ and 5 Seconds of Summer lead the album sales chart

The soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” holds on to the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 for yet another week. In its ninth nonconsecutive week on the chart, the album sold 149,000 copies (-8%), according to Nielsen SoundScan. The total sales for “Frozen” have now hit 1.9 million.

If “Frozen” nabs the top spot next week, it will tie Disney's “The Lion King” for the longest run at No. 1 by an animated film soundtrack. “The Lion King” spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1994 and 1995.

Nipping at the heels of “Frozen” is the new EP by Australian pop/rock band 5 Seconds of Summer. “She Looks So Perfect” enters at No. 2 with 143,000 copies. 5 Seconds of Summer gained a fanbase by opening for One Direction. The bands will tour again starting May 23, hitting arenas in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Chevelle”s “La Gargola” debuts at No. 3 with 45,000. It's the rock outfit”s highest-charting album to date, after 2009's “Sci-Fi Crimes” peaked at No. 6.



Pop singer-songwriter Christina Perri starts at No. 4 with her second full-length album, “Head or Heart,” which sold 40,000 copies. Her 2011 debut album, “Lovestrong,” also opened at No. 4 with 58,000.



Shakira's self-titled album slips from No. 2 to No. 5 with 29,000 in its second week (-66%).



Country duo Dan + Shay”s debut album “Where It All Began” bows at No. 6 with nearly 29,000. The album”s lead single, “19 You + Me,” is currently No. 11 on the country airplay chart.

Nickel Creek”s “A Dotted Line” enters at No. 7 with 27,000. It”s the bluegrass trio”s first album in almost nine years and its first to chart in the top 10.



Johnny Cash's “Out Among the Stars” drops from No. 3 to No. 8 with 26,000 (-52%), while Pharrell's “G I R L” descends from No. 5 to No. 9 with 25,000 (-2%). The “Now 49” compilation made a 24% gain this week, rising from No. 13 to No. 10 with 20,000.

Sales are down 4% this week compared to the previous week and down 14% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 16% compared with the previous year.