‘Frozen’ claims animated Oscar and makes Robert Lopez an EGOT winner

Disney's “Frozen” walked into the Oscars the favorite in its two categories, Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song, and it claimed both Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In what was a notably thin year for animated features, the film was clearly the dominant force, critically acclaimed and loved by audiences the world over. It even became a member of the exclusive $1 billion club in global box office receipts just a day before the big show.

It's a pretty important moment for the studio, really, as this is the first win for Walt Disney Animation in the 13-year history of the animated feature category.

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel's rendition of “Let It Go” rounded out a pretty stellar line-up of Best Original Song performances throughout the evening, capped off by a win in the category. The song held off stiff competition from the likes of Pharrell Williams (“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”) and U2 (“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”)

The original song win also made songwriter Robert Lopez an EGOT winner.

“We look to be a little subversive, no matter what audience,” he told HitFix in an interview earlier this year. “We”re always looking where that line is, try and skate very close to that line. When people are surprised, that”s when they”re likely to be affected by a story.”

