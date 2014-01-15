‘Frozen’ freezes out Beyonce to nab No. 1 slot for second week

01.15.14 5 years ago
The two top slots on the Billboard 200 remain unchanged from last week, with the soundtrack to Disney’s “Frozen” holding at No. 1 and Beyonce’s self-titled album at No. 2.
Insiders predicted “Beyonce” would return to No. 1 this week, but “Frozen” outperformed sales projections, selling about 5,000 to 10,000 more copies to finish the week with 86,000 (-48%). “Beyonce” ends the week with 79,000 (-40%). The animated Disney film continues its successful run in the box office, so far earning $318 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Box Office Mojo. “Frozen” is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2013.
With the post-holiday season down time, only one debut enters the top 10 this week: Kid Ink’s “My Own Lane” at No. 3. The Los Angeles-based rapper”s first album on RCA Records starts with 50,000, giving it the No. 1 slot on the Rap Albums chart.
The rest of the top 10 is filled with returning artists and albums. At No. 4, down from No. 3 last week, is Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” with 36,000 (-35%), while Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” holds at No. 5 with 33,000 (-28%). One Direction’s “Midnight Memories” is steady at No. 6 with 24,000, Katy Perry’s “PRISM” slips No. 4 to No. 7 with 23,000, Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” climbs No. 13 to No. 8 with 20,000, Imagine Dragons’ “Night Visions” moves No. 10 to No. 9 with 17,000 and R. Kelly’s “Black Panties” returns to the top 10, up one slot from No. 11, selling slightly more than 17,000. 
Sales are down 21% this week compared to the previous week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. 

