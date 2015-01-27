‘Frozen’s’ ‘Let It Go’ songwriters to pen Neil Patrick Harris’ Oscars opening number

The Academy has announced that they have not let it go. Seriously, though, the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have been tapped to write an original musical number for host Neil Patrick Harris at this year's Academy Awards.

“We love the Oscars and have always been huge Neil Patrick Harris fans, so when he asked us to write him a song for this year's show we said, 'Yes!' before he could finish the sentence – it's possible he may have been asking us for something else,” the duo said in a dual statement. “We are having so much fun collaborating, and have even enjoyed weaving our experience as Oscar nominees into the song.”

Meanwhile, on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Adam Levine will be on the show to perform the Oscar-nominated track “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again,” it's been revealed that John Legend and Common will also be on hand to offer up “Selma's” inspirational track “Glory.” Oscarcast producer Craig Zadan revealed the news on Twitter.

Proud to say @johnlegend @common perform GLORY from SELMA on the #Oscars. Big emotional moment on the #Oscar telecast. Thrilled to have them – Craig Zadan (@craigzadan) January 27, 2015

Stay tuned throughout the week for more announcements regarding this year's show, just 26 days away!