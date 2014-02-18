‘Full House Without Michelle’ is exactly what it sounds like, and it is glorious

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let’s face it: Michelle was the most annoying of all the Tanners on “Full House,” the terrible 1990s sitcom that was so sickly-sweet it made all of us believe that our families were horribly dysfunctional. Thankfully, some internet person has taken it upon him- or herself to erase the quippy, precocious little brat from the equation entirely, in a glorious new video appropriately titled “Full House Without Michelle.” In this much improved version of the show, the catchphrase-spouting tyke has been reduced to an invisible ghost-girl who still wears dumb little sailor outfits and says stupid precocious things but in a completely separate dimension in which she can be neither seen nor heard. TGIF, indeed.

(via Jezebel)

