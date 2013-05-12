Watch: Full-length ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ teaser is here

#Joss Whedon
05.12.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Following the six-second “teaser for a teaser” that arrived earlier today, the full-length spot for ABC’s forthcoming series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has arrived.

“We work the cases that S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn’t classified – the strange, the unknown,” says Clark Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson in voiceover. “It’s not just spy vs. spy anymore. The whole world’s in on the action.”

Alright, Marvel fanatics – get your freeze-frame fingers ready. Teaser embedded below.

