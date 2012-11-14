fun. and Ne-Yo join the… fun at ‘Grammy Nominations Concert Live!’

#Grammys #Taylor Swift
11.14.12 6 years ago

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J are getting more company at the “Grammy Nominations Concert Live!” event. Ne-Yo and pop-rock band fun. have joined the performances lineup at the Feb. 10 show.

As previously reported, Swift and the longtime Grammy host LL Cool J will be sharing duties of hosting during the hour-long show, which will reveal the nods for the 55th annual awards next year.

Perhaps fun. and Ne-Yo’s inclusion gives us a hint about some favorites?

The “Nominations Concert” will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, while the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

TOPICS#Grammys#Taylor Swift
TAGSFUN.grammy awardsgrammy awards 2013GRAMMYSgrammys 2013LL COOL JNE-YONeyoTAYLOR SWIFT

