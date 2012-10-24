Watch: fun.’s drinky ‘Carry On’ video arrives as band announces tour dates

The band fun.’s “Carry On” always sounded like a drinking, transitional song from a musical. In their music video for the track, the band took the cue.

The three-piece pop-rockers take to the New York city twilight and to its pubs for shots and grinning shenanigans for the track, which is the third single from “Some Nights” (after solar eclipse “We Are Young” and the title track). The musical vibe is only helped by Nate Ruess’ incessant suspender urges and everybody’s textbook definition of “boyish charm.” Where’s the conflict for the second act?

The clip arrives in time for fun.’s tour dates announcement. The headlining stint starts Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 16 and is a continuation of the group’s fall/winter trek, many dates to which are already sold out. Tickets for the new shows — excluding big ‘uns like Radio City Music Hall — go on sale on Oct. 26.

For Nov. 3, fun. also won the “Saturday Night Live” lottery… not because they’re playing “SNL” (because, hell, even Karmin played that ish) but because all of your friends are going to be copping your TV that night to watch the evening’s host Louis C.K. There’s a gig fun.’s not “too nice” for.

OCTOBER

31 Portland, ME State Theatre – SOLD OUT



NOVEMBER

4 Rochester, NY Rochester Institute of Technology * SOLD OUT

5 Newark, DE University of Delaware * SOLD OUT

8 East Stroudsburg, PA East Stroudsburg University * SOLD OUT

14 Grand Rapids, MI Calvin College Hoogenboom Center *

15 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre – SOLD OUT

16 Columbia, MO Univ. of Missouri Jesse Auditorium * SOLD OUT

17 Decorah, IA Luther College * SOLD OUT

18 Elmhurst, IL Elmhurst College * SOLD OUT

28 Norfolk, VA 96x”s Winter Meltdown

29 Raleigh, NC Disco Rodeo – SOLD OUT



DECEMBER

1 St. Petersburg, FL 97X”s Next Big Thing

2 Jacksonville, FL X102″s The Big Ticket

4 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom – SOLD OUT

7 New York, NY Z100″s Jingle Ball

8 Miami, FL UR1 Music Festival

8 Miami, FL Y100″s Jingle Ball

11 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

13 Broomfield, CO 93.3″s Not So Silent Night – SOLD OUT

14 Dallas, TX KDGE”s How The Edge Stole Christmas



JANUARY

17 Middlebury, VT Middlebury College * SOLD OUT

23 St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium

26 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

31 Washington, DC Constitution Hall



FEBRUARY

1 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

2 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT

5 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

7 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

12 Austin, TX Stubbs Bar-B-Q (Outdoors)

13 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

15 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

16 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium



* w/REVERB Campus Consciousness Tour

