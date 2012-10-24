Watch: fun.’s drinky ‘Carry On’ video arrives as band announces tour dates

The band fun.’s “Carry On” always sounded like a drinking, transitional song from a musical. In their music video for the track, the band took the cue.

The three-piece pop-rockers take to the New York city twilight and to its pubs for shots and grinning shenanigans for the track, which is the third single from “Some Nights” (after solar eclipse “We Are Young” and the title track). The musical vibe is only helped by Nate Ruess’ incessant suspender urges and everybody’s textbook definition of “boyish charm.” Where’s the conflict for the second act?

The clip arrives in time for fun.’s tour dates announcement. The headlining stint starts Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 16 and is a continuation of the group’s fall/winter trek, many dates to which are already sold out. Tickets for the new shows — excluding big ‘uns like Radio City Music Hall — go on sale on Oct. 26.

For Nov. 3, fun. also won the “Saturday Night Live” lottery… not because they’re playing “SNL” (because, hell, even Karmin played that ish) but because all of your friends are going to be copping your TV that night to watch the evening’s host Louis C.K. There’s a gig fun.’s not “too nice” for.

OCTOBER
31        Portland, ME                          State Theatre – SOLD OUT
 
NOVEMBER
4          Rochester, NY                                    Rochester Institute of Technology * SOLD OUT
5          Newark, DE                            University of Delaware * SOLD OUT
8          East Stroudsburg, PA                        East Stroudsburg University * SOLD OUT
14        Grand Rapids, MI                  Calvin College Hoogenboom Center *
15        Chicago, IL                             Riviera Theatre – SOLD OUT
16        Columbia, MO                                    Univ. of Missouri Jesse Auditorium * SOLD OUT
17        Decorah, IA                            Luther College * SOLD OUT
18        Elmhurst, IL                           Elmhurst College * SOLD OUT
28        Norfolk, VA                            96x”s Winter Meltdown
29        Raleigh, NC                             Disco Rodeo – SOLD OUT
 
DECEMBER
1          St. Petersburg, FL                  97X”s Next Big Thing
2          Jacksonville, FL                      X102″s The Big Ticket
4          Portland, OR                          Crystal Ballroom – SOLD OUT
7          New York, NY                                    Z100″s Jingle Ball
8          Miami, FL                               UR1 Music Festival
8          Miami, FL                               Y100″s Jingle Ball
11        St. Louis, MO                          Peabody Opera House
13        Broomfield, CO                      93.3″s Not So Silent Night – SOLD OUT
14        Dallas, TX                               KDGE”s How The Edge Stole Christmas
 
JANUARY
17        Middlebury, VT                     Middlebury College * SOLD OUT
23        St. Paul, MN                            Roy Wilkins Auditorium
26        Detroit, MI                              The Fillmore Detroit
31        Washington, DC                     Constitution Hall
 
FEBRUARY
1          Boston, MA                            Orpheum Theatre
2          New York, NY                                    Radio City Music Hall – SOLD OUT
5          Seattle, WA                             Paramount Theatre
7          Oakland, CA                            Fox Theater
12        Austin, TX                               Stubbs Bar-B-Q (Outdoors)
13        Houston, TX                           Bayou Music Center
15        Atlanta, GA                             The Tabernacle
16        Nashville, TN                         Ryman Auditorium
 
* w/REVERB Campus Consciousness Tour
 

