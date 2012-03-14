fun.’s ‘We Are Young’ hangs around at No. 1 on retooled Billboard Hot 100

“We Are Young” by fun. featuring Janelle Monae ages a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the chart makes some major modifications.

Starting with this edition, the Billboard Hot 100 will incorporate a number of streaming services into its calculations, including Slacker, Spotify, MOG and Rdio. The chart will continue to also rely on radio airplay, single sales and Yahoo! radio streams and Yahoo! on-demand video plays. Sales weigh the most, followed by radio and then streaming.

Similarly to “Young,” the titles in the 2-4 spots remain the same, despite the changes in methodology: Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” is at No. 2; Adele”s “Set Fire To The Rain” at No. 3 and The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” at No. 4.

Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra hopscotches 9-5, while David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj moves 8-6 and Drake”s “Take Care” featuring Rihanna rebounds 11-7.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa”s “Young, Wild & Free” falls one spot to No. 8, while Minaj”s “Starships” drops 6-9 and Katy Perry”s former No. 1, “Part of Me,” declines 5-10.