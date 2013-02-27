Watch: fun. and all their baggage for ‘Why Am I The One’ music video

The band fun. does its best to leave its baggage behind in the video for “Why Am I the One.” A literal piece of luggage co-stars in this slick, sad clip.

The Grammy Award-winning band slogs its way through a city and sips of drinks as personal baggage keeps symbolically re-appearing, enduring bumps in the road, scuffs, abuse and abduction. In the finale, Nate Ruess and the rest address the baggage-head on, but turning it into song and then sending it on its way.

A relationship with repeated offense can be such the burden. Check out the lyrics below the video in YouTube.

And also keep your ears open for the very start, for the muzak version of “Some Nights,” the title track to the album from which “Why Am I the One” is culled.

As previously reported, fun. is on tour all summer with Tegan and Sara and is on tap for the newly announced Boston Calling rock festival this May.