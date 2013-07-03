Fun. contemplates return to studio for follow-up to ‘Some Nights’

Fun. is thinking about its next album, but before the trio follows up “Some Nights,” it has several nights to spend on the road.

“‘Some Nights” was written and recorded in a two-month time period, and I think that”s one of the elements that made it successful as an album,” guitarist Jack Antonoff told Billboard. “It should be a documentation of a band in a moment, not a giant, three-year process. So the next album will be the same.”

Before the “We Are Young” group goes back into the studio, the band will be on tour throughout the rest of the summer. Its headlining Most Nights Summer Tour starts July 6 in Toronto. Antonoff calls the outing “equal parts victory lap and a bridge to the next record.”

For now, Antonoff says there are “hints of a game plan” for the group”s third set, but nothing concrete. “I assume some time at the beginning of next year we”d like to be in the studio, but that all depends on when the feeling hits and when we have a concept that”s worthy,” he says. “Until then, we have the parameters of what the album really is, it”s hard to hone in on them and work specifically on it, and we”re not there yet.”

In the meantime, the band is working “Why Am I The One,” the fourth single from “Some Nights.”