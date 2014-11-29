‘Fury,’ ‘Annie’ among Sony screeners leaked online following targeted hack

If you haven't heard, there's a major hack that has cripple the Sony corporation over the past week. A group calling itself “Guardians of Peace” (GOP) took down the company's computers, specifically in the film division. They're reportedly writing on chalkboards to keep business moving along over there, and there's even speculation that the studio is concerned that North Koreans, embittered over the Seth Rogen/James Franco film “The Interview,” are to blame. Whatever the case, and whether it's connected to the hack or not, the studio's woes continued over the holiday when a number of watermarked Sony screeners leaked online.
It's worth noting that it's the same package of films that have gone out to critics groups and guilds recently that showed up on torrent sites: “Annie,” “Fury,” “Mr. Turner” and “Still Alice.” So it's entirely possible that this was just an unfortunate occurrence tied to the screener season rather than something connected to the hack. Still, the coincidence is tough to ignore. And after all, also leaked was a 2015 film, “To Write Love On Her Arms.” So who knows…
Either way, an added dose of excitement in a season mostly bereft of it. Naturally, “Fury” is the one getting the lion's share of the downloads. But hey, if any torrenters out there decide to take the plunge on “Mr. Turner,” tell us what you thought. Pretty sweet Dick Pope photography, eh?
I saw Fury and Mr. Turner in the cinemas but I have to be honest and say I watched Still Alice. The temptation to have 2 hours with Julianne Moore was just too big. What a beautiful heartbreaking and yet subtle performance!
Yeah the only reason this is news is because of the whole The Interview business and that they were “released” too early, they should’ve been online a few weeks from now, not on thanksgiving.
It could also be a coincidence. They send out all these dvds and then they are surprised that they leak? This is also their fault, if they want to protect films like Annie and Fury, why the hell are they sending out screeners? Don’t they know by now that they won’t go anywhere near the Oscar race? And in the case of Alice and Turner they should be happy honestly, otherwise the majority of people wouldn’t have watched them.
The Theory of Everything also leaked, I thought the quality of the screener was awful, but then I saw a clip with Jones on The Tonight Show and no, it just looks that bad.
The photography in The Theory of Everything is actually pretty great.
I think the filmmakers behind Mr. Turner and Still Alice would be happier if people paid to see their films in theaters or later on DVD/VOD. Sure, the more people that see them the better, but good work should be rewarded.
And yeah, I thought the photography in The Theory of Everything was fantastic.
I did not think the photography of TTOE was particularly great, either. Certainly not bad, but Id think a nomination for it would be too kind. The fuzzy, blue-tinged hue of everything didnt impress me that much. :/
As far as particular shots go, however, loved the entire kiss on the bridge sequence.
Did you read my interview with Delhomme? I thought he had some fantastic ideas that worked really well in the film. It’s not just about a “hue,” but what the lighting in the film means.
I have not read it, but will def. seek it out now. Thanks, Kris :)
Why couldn’t they have leaked Foxcatcher, Whiplash, or Love is Strange?
Watched “Annie” over he weekend at my sister’s house.
It was the biggest pile of dogshit I’ve had the horror of viewing all year. That’s saying something considering the amount of crap that has been foisted on us this year. I understand perfectly why they’re upset over this chuck of crap getting out. No one should ever have to pay for something that was designed to play on the subway ride to Hell.
As for the screener issue? Who cares? They bring it on themselves. If they don’t want all the goddamn fall releases on the internet, push the Oscars back to fucking June and stop sending out easily ripped copies.
I wouldn’t say Annie was the biggest pile of dogshit but it was very poor,the dialogue was meh but really its the songs that let it down they just don’t pop at all..
I also wouldn’t go so far as to call it dogshit, but yes, it was not a good movie. The biggest problem for me is the Jay-Z’eed up soundtrack that ruins such classics as Tomorrow and I Don’t Need Anything But You. Also, even though little Q Wallis is as delightful as ever, she’s so obviously auto-tuned. Cameron Diaz is everything we all feared she would be and Jamie Foxx just looks bored in the role. There are some interesting updates to the story, but the film as a whole doesn’t work…
Ive read some pretty detailed negative accounts about Annie, as well.
where to watch annie? ii really want to see it.
I’m kind of surprised that not one of you (including your supposed support of torrenting, Mr. Tapley) are embarrassed about illegally watching these movies. Go support our passion, rather than feeling entitled to see this work for free.
I always support the industry anyway by paying for Tixx when I ultimately see them (again) in the theater or pay for the tixx but see something else or do something else with my time. Ive also bought a couple of tixx for a movie when its only me seeing said movie; just to support. I also typically go to the movies a couple times per week throughout the year. So I support the industry I love all year round.
You’ll find no “support of torrenting” here and I’m offended you’d write such a lie.
Unless you just don’t understand the tongue-in-cheek nature of my “Mr. Turner” comment, which is basically just saying, “Hey, since you were an ass and downloaded it, let us know what you thought.”
Grotesque simplification of what I wrote, Cole. Be better.
You know what I do sometimes. I will watch a leak and, if I like/love it … I either watch it again in theaters or just pay for a ticket, but dont see it. Ive done that in the past and plan to do it again this year with a few.
I think this is an unfortunate practice either way.
Really? I mean, youre right, it isn’t a wholesome concept. That is true. And if there were no leaks, there’d obviously be no issue. But just speaking for me, I will typically see whatever film is in question in theaters anyway and/or support it any way I can (pay for a ticket, shout it out on facebook, etc), particularly if it is good. I concede that it all may sound bizzare, but I know others who do it so as to support the industry.
And if there is a difference (not sure), I stream, too; never download.
Saw the leaks, streamed didn’t download. Mr. Turner was wonderful. Mike Leigh is just a brilliant filmmaker. Consistent. The score is great, costumes and production design as well. But the cinematography is just incredible. There is one shot (a sunset by the ocean) that made me actually drop my mouth and say “damn”. Just brilliant work here. So many shots were like paintings. And damn… Lead Actor is tough. Spall was just brilliant, and he has two Oscar scenes that are breathtaking. Wasn’t expecting it, heard that so much of it was just grunting and spitting. But Spall brought true life to the performance. And he did moved me to tears in one of his “clips”. Still Alice was a great film, and Moore just nails it. She will win the Oscar and of the expected nominees she will likely deserves it. Yes, she is brilliant in “The Speech” scene but the scene that just hit me was when she is watching the video of her old self over and over… you see how much into the character she is and how much that character is now gone. And then… FURY! Damn. One of the few films that will get a 4 star rating from me. There are moments in this film that are “Masterpiece” level. Sound nominations must be assured. Hope it can return from nowhere and get a Best Picture nomination, just brilliant. The “dinner table” scene and the 4 tank battle! One of the best war films I’ve ever scene. And yes, I would vote for this Best Picture over Saving Private Ryan. Can’t wait to own all 3 films in Blu-Ray, especially Mr. Turner for that cinematography. It’s up there with Tree of Life & Girl with a Pearl Earring as samples of the medium.
The sunset scene you mention must be when Turner and a few others are in that smaller boat looking on, correct? Staggering shots.
Remember back then there was a card the academy showed the theater to screen academy award performances. It has gotten so lazy now with the screeners. I understand for small little films, but for semi big movies, you are just asking for it
if the movie’s finished put it out, don’t keep your audience waiting and this type of thing won’t happen