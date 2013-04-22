‘Futurama’ will end its Comedy Central run in September

The end is near again for “Futurama,” which hasn’t necessarily meant anything in the past.

Comedy Central announced on Monday (April 22) morning that the 13-episode summer season that begins on June 19 will be the last for “Futurama,” at least in its current home.

“I’m very proud of the upcoming season. If this is indeed the end of ‘Futurama,” it’s a fantastic finish to a good, long run,” blurbs creator and executive producer Matt Groening.

If current scheduling holds up, “Futurama” will air its 140th and final episode on September 4.

“Having the opportunity to bring ‘Futurama” back for 52 episodes over these last four years has been a thrill for all of us at Comedy Central. The upcoming season promises to be the best final season of ‘Futurama’ yet,” states Dave Bernath, EVP Program Strategy & Multi Programming.

“Futurama” was born as part of FOX’s Sunday animation block from 1999 to 2003, spawning 72 episodes. Comedy Central first acquired rights to the original episodes in 2006 and then spawned a series of new “Futurama” movies including “Bender’s Big Score,” “The Beast with a Billion Backs,” “Bender’s Game” and “Into the Wild Green Yonder.” In June 2009, Comedy Central resurrected the comedy with new episodes, which premiered in 2010.

Guest stars for what is currently the final season of “Futurama” include Larry Bird, Dan Castellaneta, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Adam West and Burt Ward.