‘Futurama’ will end its Comedy Central run in September

The end is near again for “Futurama,” which hasn’t necessarily meant anything in the past.
Comedy Central announced on Monday (April 22) morning that the 13-episode summer season that begins on June 19 will be the last for “Futurama,” at least in its current home.
“I’m very proud of the upcoming season. If this is indeed the end of ‘Futurama,” it’s a fantastic finish to a good, long run,” blurbs creator and executive producer Matt Groening.
If current scheduling holds up, “Futurama” will air its 140th and final episode on September 4.
“Having the opportunity to bring ‘Futurama” back for 52 episodes over these last four years has been a thrill for all of us at Comedy Central. The upcoming season promises to be the best final season of ‘Futurama’ yet,” states Dave Bernath, EVP Program Strategy & Multi Programming.
“Futurama” was born as part of FOX’s Sunday animation block from 1999 to 2003, spawning 72 episodes. Comedy Central first acquired rights to the original episodes in 2006 and then spawned a series of new “Futurama” movies including “Bender’s Big Score,” “The Beast with a Billion Backs,” “Bender’s Game” and “Into the Wild Green Yonder.” In June 2009, Comedy Central resurrected the comedy with new episodes, which premiered in 2010.
Guest stars for what is currently the final season of “Futurama” include Larry Bird, Dan Castellaneta, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Adam West and Burt Ward.
So September 4th will potentially be the last day we ever get “GOOD NEWS!”
If Comedy Central decides this is the end on its network, I hope Fox will pick it up again to replace the “possible” departing The Cleveland Show.
Terrible news, everyone.
They should keep making them
They should keep making new ones its a good show
Sepinwall’s high pitched, non-committal “Okay…” never ceases to be infuriating
Well… at least it’s going while it’s still fine. It still hasn’t devolved much, hasn’t deteriorated into something like a McFarlaine…
Yes, yes, I know – Futurama would have never approached the fungus level of McFarlaine. Even if Matt Groening was lobotomized, vaporized and resurrected as a potato, he would still effortlessly produce better creations than McFarlaine ever will. The point is that many good shows have proven that they could suddenly degenerate into a mess, even over a single season. Just look at Dexter…
Darn, a hate when a good show bites the dust. It was on so sporadically It never had a chance to find an audience
It wasn’t racist or hostile towards women enough to fit on the current Comedy Central lineup. Hope Cartoon Network gets it back.
My summer is gonna be a bummer ),:
Hopefully Adult Swim recognizes this as an opportunity to take back one of their former flagship shows.