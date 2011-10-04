Michael C. Hall salary dispute puts future seasons of ‘Dexter’ in jeopardy

Contract negotiations between Showtime and “Dexter” star Michael C. Hall have stalled out following a salary dispute, with the actor’s representatives asking for a reported $24 million for two more seasons and the network only willing to pony up a measly $20 million.
Unfortunately for Showtime, the salary brouhaha follows a very highly-rated sixth-season opener for the popular series, in which Hall stars as a blood spatter expert who moonlights as a conscientious serial killer. The episode racked up an audience of 2.2 million viewers, up 24% from last year’s debut and representing Showtime’s best premiere for an original series in 14 years. Needless to say, this puts the network in a rather weakened position as far as future negotiations are concerned.
Hall’s contract is up at the end of this season, on which production has nearly wrapped. According to Deadline, which broke the news, there may be an option on the table for just one more season as opposed to two, allowing Hall to branch out into other projects after the end of Season 7.
In an ideal world, they would agree that this is the final season…change the ending and be DONE WITH IT. Unless this show (which I LOVED seasons 1-4) can finally change things up…I just don’t care too much
I’m still going to give it a shot. That said, even as a bit of an apologist of the show, I’d like to see some growth. I thought the season with John Lithgow was great, and overall really like the show. Looking back, I think I gave last season a bit of a pass because of how much I liked the Trinity Killer arc, and I genuinely enjoyed Dexter’s readjustment to the rather huge change in his life and Julia Stiles’ acting. Still, looking back there were some huge issues. With reviews of the first few episodes are not encouraging.
My hope is they have a firm end date and see that as enabling them to be able to break the pattern and try something new. It’s a reasonably good/fun premise, Michael Hall is great, and there is potential to be great, but I think they need for it to grow as a show, otherwise it’ll get kind of boring. Which for a show about a serial killer is saying something.
-Cheers
I’m okay with letting the negotiations fail and letting this be the final season. Judging from the season premiere it will be another lacklustre season.
The show is creatively bankrupt. Let it die.
Creatively bankrupt or not, it’s also one of the (if not THE) most highly watched things on the network. So I think we can presume it’s not likely they just let die. Not easily at any rate.
Hence, keep your highly-viewed show. But set some timeline and make it interesting. Please! I’m largely beyond the point of caring, but I’d still like them to do something interesting and with quality writing to give some closure and another arc (and interesting-and-smart-enough-to-watch storyline & writing) like season four.
I doubt that will happen, but I would love to see it!
-Cheers
Finish this dreadful show. Much better shows than this have been cancelled, so why do they keep pumping out this rubbish?
I love Dexter – this hasn’t been my favorite season but I hope they are building to something. I’ve heard the same from most friends who watch. I love how the Internet has turned into unhappy critics.
Well, based on last night’s epi, which I didn’t even finish, I don’t think Dexter is long for this world. I mean, I don’t usually anticipate plot developments, and without giving anything away, I knew why the dog barked and at whom. It was telegraphed HUGELY. And another thing, you know Deb was going to be pissed at Quinn, right? Because of what he did last week? The dots are just getting a bit too easy to join together, and for Dexter, it just ain’t supposed to be that way. I wanna be surprised again.
Whoa … Boatload of money even with the taxman taking their cut. I’d like to see MCH freed of this gig, although he might differ given the cashish involved. I skipped S5 but have watched all the others. My fav season still the one with Jimmy Smitts, who should’ve have been nominated in his year without a doubt. Mos Def is awesome … hope he returns Dexter style.
Screw it, everyone in hollywood gets paid way too much money. Give him the money and keep making the show. It’s awesome and keeps me entertained.
Hmmmm me thinks this might be the reason Season 8 Was such a stinker i.e. loser for all concerned except the network. Would hate to think a star of Hall’s caliber would force an issue over $4million, which he would have to give to the IRS or his agency anyway.